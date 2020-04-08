President Donald Trump said ‘I will take a look’ at possibly pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic after son Don Jr. jokingly said he was going to advocate for it.

While President Donald Trump isn’t among the 34 million people to have watched Netflix’s Tiger King about zoo owner Joe Exotic‘s 22-year prison sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill rival Carole Baskin, he’s willing to give Joe’s case a look. A reported asked him about it during the COVID-19 briefing on Apr. 8 and whether or not he’d consider pardoning Joe. “I know nothing about it…he has 22 for what? What did he do?” Trump asked the reporter. He then asked the the young man, “You think he didn’t do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?” before saying “I will take a look.” The reporter also noted that his son Don Jr. has already semi-joked that he was going to advocate for Joe’s release.

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020

