Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Stuns In Mini Skirt During Girls’ Night Out With Country Star Gabrielle Mooney

Leah Messer was able to ‘take off for the weekend’ for ‘socially distanced girl time’ with her friend, country singer Gabrielle Mooney! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star admitted that she’s trying to overcome being ‘socially awkward.’

Leah Messer, 28, took a break from mom duties to head to Nashville and enjoy girl time with country music singer Gabrielle Mooney, 32. For their girls’ night out, Leah dressed up in a flowy, floral print mini skirt that she layered under a cozy black sweater, coordinating with Gabrielle’s black sweater dress. Amid their fun hangout, the ladies snapped photos in front of a giant “Nashville” sign and on a staircase, which Leah shared on her Instagram on Jan. 19.

“I’m sooooo happy that I was able to take off for the weekend and enjoy some much-needed socially distanced girl time with @gabriellemooneymusic !,” Leah wrote to begin the post’s caption, which recapped her weekend. The MTV star then admitted, “I had social anxiety creep up on me and try to talk me out of it, but I now know the importance of having good friends in my life and how necessary it is for my mental health and well being.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast member then gushed over her gal pal, Gabrielle, writing that she “can’t wait for many more fun trips and events” and encouraged her 2.4 million followers to check out Gabrielle’s new singles “Come On In” and “Pray For You.” Leah revealed that they also got to hang out with wardrobe stylist and choreographer, Makahla Ross! “I can’t wait to see you babes again & can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you do from here bb!,” Leah added.

Gabrielle Mooney shared even more photos of her hangout with Leah Messer. (Courtesy of Instagram/@gabriellemooneymusic)

The hangout was a big deal to Leah, who admitted that she deals with social anxieties. “It was a goal of mine last year to not be so socially awkward and get out when I could and make friends,” the mother of three added. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I deserve the friends that I have recently welcomed into my life, but I keep reminding myself that I AM worthy and DO deserve great people in my life.” You can read Leah’s full caption above.

Leah deserved her girl time! The reality television star recently sat down for an emotional reunion taping of Teen Mom 2, which aired on Jan. 5. Her exes, Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms, even reunited after feuding both on and off-screen — you can get the full recap, here.