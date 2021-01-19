Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Red Romper In Throwback Pics From Sardinia Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to look back on memories and share some gorgeous photos of herself relaxing and posing during her previous getaway to Sardinia in 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, appeared to be reminiscing on a fun time in her eventful life on Jan. 19 when she posted several photos from her 2019 trip to Sardinia. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a figure-flattering red romper, silver slip-ons, and sunglasses in the pics and had her long locks pulled back into a ponytail. She posed on a cement ledge by herself and with her oldest son Mason, 11, who she smiled with, and looked absolutely fantastic.

“five for fail,” Kourtney captioned the post before her followers responded with delightful comments. “Naturally, The flyest Kardashian,” one follower wrote while another called her a “princess.” A third called the pics “beautiful” and a fourth pointed out the doting mom and her youngster the “best mother and son duo.”

Kourtney’s latest throwback pics come just a few weeks after she wowed her fans with mirror selfies that showed her rocking a black corset. In the Jan. 4 snapshots, the beauty is standing while wearing the corset top, which is from Belgian-born, Paris based designer Olivier Theyskens, along with black pants and heels. She also has her hair down and and parted to the side and looks as sexy as can be.

Kourtney also looked great in pics from her Lake Tahoe vacation last month. She posed in a hot tub with her niece North, 7, while wearing a neon green bikini in two photos she shared on Instagram back when the trip took place. North wore her own neon pink swimsuit as well and was adorable as she flashed a huge smile in the photos.

It’s always an inspiration to see Kourtney wearing some of her best outfits with confidence and happiness. The mother-of-three is often praised for her ability to be humble and caring despite her superstar status and her social media pics are understandably always met with kindness and encouragement from her fans. We can’t wait to see what other posts she shares in the new year!