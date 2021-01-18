Melania Trump Reportedly Refuses To Give Dr. Jill Biden Traditional Tour Of The White House

Melania Trump reportedly won’t extend the courtesy of a White House residence tour and tea to incoming FLOTUS, Dr. Jill Biden, as Melania leaves 1600 Penn with less than a 50% approval rating.

Melania Trump won’t be offering Dr. Jill Biden a tour of the White House, according to a new report. The transition between the Trump and Biden administrations has been full of tension, and a spokesperson for the Biden campaign reportedly confirmed to Daily Mail that there will be no tour of the residence or tea and chat extended to Dr. Biden. It’s yet another break of customs that has been followed for years, regardless of each party’s political affiliation.

The news comes as Melania is “digging in” and is “not interested in playing the traditional role of a first lady,” according to a January 14 CNN report. But the long-running custom of the tour and tea that follows extends as far back as the meeting between Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower, making the decision all the more shocking. The report also comes as the time as Melania’s approval rating will stand as the lowest of any modern day First Ladies, resting at 47%, as compared to the 69% and 67% approval rating of her two predecessors, per CNN. HollywoodLife reached out to the Biden press office and the White House for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.

“Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors,” CNN columnist Kate Andersen Brower wrote on January 18. Indeed, the tour of the White House residence and the tea that follows is a tradition that even Michelle Obama included Melania Trump in during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations.

Despite President Donald Trump‘s birtherism conspiracy throughout the Obama administration, former First Lady Michelle Obama graciously welcomed Melania to the White House following the 2016 Presidential Election. Even President Barack Obama had a meeting with Donald Trump, an invitation the latter has not extended to President-elect Joe Biden.

But Melania’s decisions not to include Dr. Biden have already been dragged on social media. Melania has reportedly yet to make an effort to personally reach out to her successor. Plus, there has been little to no sign of help by the First Lady’s office to include Dr. Biden in transitional efforts, according to the January 14 CNN report.

Ironically, Melania Trump released a “farewell” message on Twitter, sharing how proud she has been to represent a “nation with such kind and generous people,” while stating that “violence is never the answer, and will never be justified” in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. In light of the news that Melania will not extend the same kindness and courtesy she was given to Dr. Biden, her statement to “use every opportunity to show consideration for another person,” undoubtedly left some perplexed.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

The soon-to-be former FLOTUS has yet to disclose whether she’ll continue her “Be Best” campaign after her time in the White House. But as for what lies ahead, Dr. Biden will be the first FLOTUS to hold a full-time job as a professor at a community college and maintain her work with military families, all while executing the duties of her office.