Maren Morris Shades Country Music Wives For Supporting Trump After Capitol Riots: It’s ‘Hard To Shake’

Maren Morris called out the wives of some country singers for ‘not knowing the difference between racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol’ after the riots last week.

Maren Morris, 30, is speaking out about the tragic riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and clapping back at wives of country singers who are still being vocal about their support for President Donald Trump, 74. The singer took to Twitter to both address the wives and express her overall devastation about the pro-Trump supporters who stormed into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

“Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day,” Maren, who is the mother of nine-month-old Hayes Andrew Hurd, wrote in her first tweet about the news on Jan. 7.

And how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win? 🙄 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

She followed it up with her tweet about the country wives, which was in direct response to a tweet from fellow country singer, Mickey Guyton. “I am completely disgusted. Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend,” Mickey’s tweet read.

“And how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win?” Maren responded.

Their exchange continued when Mickey replied with, “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”

Although Maren didn’t reveal which wives she was referring to in her tweet, PEOPLE reported she appeared to be talking about Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany and Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley‘s wife Brittney. The “My Church” crooner posted an additional tweet that contained screenshots with conspiracy theories about the riot, which seemed to come from Brittany’s now deleted Instagram Stories, and admitted her “friend” posted it. “My friend posted this today. Maybe she should do better research before spewing dangerous conspiracies,” she wrote in the tweet.

This isn’t the first time Maren has made headlines for publicly taking a stance against Trump and his supporters. On Dec. 10, she directly responded to one of Trump’s tweets that included a rant about supposed voter fraud and how he feels the presidential election was “illegally” stolen from him.

“How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states,” Trump’s tweet read. “How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?”

“You lost the popular vote twice, sooooooo,” Maren responded. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, two days after the U.S. Capitol riots.