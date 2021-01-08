Ariana Biermann’s Two-Toned Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Long, Light & Dark Locks — Before & After Pics

Ariana Biermann stunned with a new 2000’s inspired look! The reality star added bold blonde streaks to frame her face.

New year, new do! Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Ariana Biermann is rocking a different hair style for 2021. The 19-year-old’s hairdresser shared two photos of the reality star sporting her usual brunette locks with a twist: bold, blonde streaks framing her face. She showed off the new locks in both a straight and wavy curled look, channeling the early 2000s trend.

The fresh look actually wasn’t courtesy of hair dye, but rather, easy to insert extensions! Her stylist Chrissy Rasmussen of Habit Salon revealed that her secret was actually “custom clip-ins” which are available in 17 different colors and start at $190 each. “Straight or Wavy?” Chrissy teased in her caption, referencing Ariana’s two hair styles.

Ariana (along with her mom and older sister Brielle Biermann) are known for changing up their hair looks. In Oct. 2019, Ariana ditched her darker look for blonde, looking just like her mom’s twin! “Birthday hair,” she wrote at the time, celebrating her milestone 18th year. Although we were loving her bombshell look, she and Brielle switched things up for darker ‘dos again in early 2020.

“Brielle and Ariana they both wanted to spice things up and do something different so keeping it fresh for the winter by going dark was their dream color,” their stylist Chrissy told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. While they were keen to make the switch sooner, they had to wait until that season of Don’t Be Tardy had wrapped filming. “They’ve been talking about it forever and they were like ‘Okay I’m going to go brown’ but then they would come like ‘No we’re going to wait’ cause of their show and they didn’t want to have to go back and do clips. They didn’t want her hair to be a different color. So they were like I want to do it so bad but I can’t yet,” she spilled.

Ariana has been busy over the holiday season, recently enjoying a getaway with her boyfriend Aaron Scott. The Don’t Be Tardystar looked absolutely incredible in a string pink bikini as she posed for a candid shot on a beach sporting her one-tone brunette colored hair. “this year has been none the less chaotic and overwhelming , but i learned more about myself this year then ever before. i’m proud of who i’ve become,” she wrote in her caption.

“i learned who i am, and what truly matters most. i’m so incredibly happy :) thank you god for another healthy year, thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for your support, kindness and love,” Ariana went on. “my love is with each and every one of you throughout our most tough year….amazing positive things to come, excited for what 2021 will bring xo <3,” she signed up off her lengthy, positive message.