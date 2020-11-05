Yaya Mayweather & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Baby’s Gender At Elaborate Shower – Watch

Yaya Mayweather & NBA YoungBoy threw a baby shower for their closest friends, just 2 days after she showed off her baby bump! The 20-year-old also revealed if she’s having a boy or a girl.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, 20, is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend NBA YoungBoy, 21. Floyd Mayweather’s daughter took to Instagram live on Thursday, Nov. 5 to show off her glam baby shower, which also served as a gender reveal. During the live, she panned the camera across big lights that spelled out “Baby Boy” while Usher‘s 2004 hit “Bad Girl” blasted in the background. Blue lights and decor could also be spotted all around the room in a second snippet while LL Cool J‘s “Hey Lover” played.

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather are having a boy! pic.twitter.com/WJL5jHNIqm — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 6, 2020

The shower had a comfort food theme according to the glittery blue menu that was also posted. “Iyanna & Kentrell’s Baby Shower 2020,” the card read, listing off the dreamy southern menu of fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese, red beans, and candied yams. Corn bread also made the list, along with several sweets! Yaya showed off her epic dessert table which featured decorative cake pops, blue sugar cookies, puffs and a stunning three-tier cake. She proudly showed off her bump in a fitted white one piece outfit.

#YaYaMayweather enjoying time with her family at the shower … #FloydMayweather and #NBAYoungboy were both no where to be found pic.twitter.com/vedTYTUwjB — Lst promotion (@Lstpromotion) November 6, 2020

Yaya and YoungBoy’s shower comes just two days after the 20-year-old showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie via Instagram story. Standing in her walk-in closet (which featured tons of sneakers on a shelving unit), she cradled her growing tummy in a fitted pair of black bike shorts, a white t-shirt and a green pair of Nike shoes. “Fat a–,” she joked with a laughing emoji in her caption over the image, which also revealed her perfect black manicure and long hair. The photo marked her first bump photo since her superstar dad Floyd, 43, confirmed he was going to be a grandfather!

“If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy…I just want the best for my daughter,” he said of Yaya’s pregnancy news on the Oct. 31 episode of Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored, confirming it for the first time. “What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half,” he added.