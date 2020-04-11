YaYa Mayweather’s Mother Defends Her After She’s Charged With Aggravated Assault

Floyd Mayweather’s ex Melissia Rene has declared she’ll have their daughter YaYa’s ‘back forever’ as the 19-year-old faces possible jail time.

Melissia Rene is standing by her daughter Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather, 19, after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman. The proud mom, who shares YaYa with her pro boxer ex Floyd Mayweather Jr., 43, took to Instagram on April 10 to let her 358,000 followers know that she’s supporting her daughter no matter what. “Got your back FOREVER,” she captioned a video of herself and YaYa walking down a corridor. In the short clip, the 19-year-old wears black leather pants, a bright red puffer jacket, and black stilettos as her long hair fell down her back. Her lookalike mom also rocked leather pants and black pumps, pairing them with a black and white top, as she pulled her brunette tresses back into a ponytail.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind the mother-daughter duo in the comments section. “Yes momma bear they better leave your cub alone,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Nothing like a mother’s love.” It comes just one week after YaYa was taken into custody over allegedly stabbing rapper NBA Youngboy‘s baby mama LaPattra Jacobs at the rapper’s Texas home. She was arrested on April 4, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per The Blast.

The boxing legend’s daughter claimed she was NBA Youngboy’s fiance and told Lapattra to leave the house, before allegedly charging at her with two knives and stabbing her twice, TMZ reported. When speaking to police following the incident, Iyanna told the cops that she had never met the woman, and was provoked when Lapattra yanked her hair before the alleged stabbing.

“Nevertheless, just days after getting out of jail, she was back at home with her fiance. YaYa was seen sidling up behind her man in an April 4 Instagram story following her release. But even more, they were relaxing in his bed in an April 6 Instagram story he shared, according to The Blast. In the clip, the 20-year-old — real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — is seen laying back while cuddling YaYa.