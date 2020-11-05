50 Cent Jokes That Donald Trump Is ‘Going To Jail’ As POTUS Calls For Vote Counting To Stop

50 Cent called out Donald Trump on Twitter after the president demanded states stop counting votes, joking that he would be ‘going to jail’ soon.

Who knew that just a week after declaring his support for Donald Trump, 50 Cent would be rallying against the president on Twitter. The rapper, 45, tweeted out an illustration of the Statue of Liberty loading Trump into a slingshot made from a protective face mask. He captioned it, “Man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. you ever herd [sic] a president say stop counting the f**king votes. LOL SMH”.

Fiddy’s tweet comes amidst the president demanding, repeatedly, that election officials stop counting votes in certain states as the 2020 election events continue to come in. Trump, 74, is claiming that rampant voter fraud is happening in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona, where opponent Joe Biden has already won or appears to be in the lead. Trump continues to insist that votes that are counted after the polls close are “illegal,” which is incorrect. It’s the same song he’s been singing since the beginning of election season, that widespread voter fraud will happen with mail-in votes.

He has not acknowledged that deployed military members vote absentee overseas, and their votes have not yet been counted. He also voted absentee himself from the White House. “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to the country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said in a 2:00am speech on Election Night. “So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00am and add them to the list.”

Trump does not have the ability to prevent states from counting votes. What he can do (and has), is call for a recount. It may not do much, though. In Wisconsin, the election was called for Biden, who was 20,535 votes ahead of Trump. The president will also have to spend roughly $3.5 million to conduct the recount in Wisconsin alone. 50 cent posted his tweet on the afternoon of November 5, when Biden was on track to win the 2020 election with 253 electoral votes to Trump’s 213.

50 Cent previously said he was supporting Trump because he disagreed with Biden’s plan to raise taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year. He quickly backtracked after being called out by ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who joked that she would sleep with him again if he backed Biden instead. Whether or not that’s the reason…