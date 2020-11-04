Chrissy Teigen Mocks GAP For Tweet Urging Unity ‘Too Soon’ After Election Day

With votes still being counted and no winner declared in the 2020 presidential election, Chrissy Teigen and others are calling out GAP for promoting their red and blue ‘unity’ hoodies when the country is still so divided.

GAP clothing chain had their heart in the right place when trying to heal a divided United States following the Nov. 3 presidential election. The brand posted a photo of a hoodie that was blue on one side and red on the other with their logo across the front. With votes still being counted a day later to determine the winner of an incredibly tight race between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, Chrissy Teigen and others called out GAP for being way “too soon” in trying to unite a deeply divided nation.

In a Nov. 4 tweet showing the zip-front hoodie to GAP’s social media account, it read, “One thing we know is that together we can move forward,” along with a blue and a red heart emoji. Twitter users gave it a major eye-roll to the degree that GAP ended up deleting the post and admitting it was “too soon” for the message.

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy, 34, pointed out that with the blue side coming across as being pro-Democrat and the red half being pro-Republican, one might have to be careful in how to wear it depending on their location. She wrote in the comments, “Yay, we can just walk sideways depending on the city we live in.”

The company later put out a statement that read: “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.” TMZ noted that the sweatshirt isn’t even for sale.

Twitter users still piled on GAP for promoting the hoodie when votes are still being counted in swing states and the country doesn’t have a clear winner between Biden and Trump. User @LaurenAlexis tweeted, “I find it beautiful that we can all take a break from this anxious hellscape to come together and hate the Gap sweatshirt,” while @gabimoskowitz wrote, “Cool of the Gap to give us a sweatshirt that says ‘I am too sheltered by my privilege to see what’s at stake here.'” But not everyone was hating, as @PlayMsT4Me commented, “So the Gap wants to promote unity and moving forward as a country regardless of outcome and that’s a problem why? ProTip: If you don’t like the sweatshirt, then don’t buy it and kindly shut the hell up.”