Beyonce Rocks Biden/Harris Mask While Urging Fans To Get Out & Vote Ahead Of Election Day

Beyonce is all in for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Queen Bey rocked a Biden/Harris face mask to visit the polls one day before the November 3 election, she shared on Instagram.

She may be Queen Bey, but she’s looking to uphold democracy on November 3. Beyonce, 39, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Instagram with less than 24 hours to go before the polls open on Election Day. Better late than never, right? The Grammy-winner posed in a November 2 boomerang wearing a Biden/Harris protective face mask, which she presumably put on to go to the polls. When she tips her brim down, there’s a big “I VOTED” sticker on her hat.

She simply captioned the post, “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE”, adding a kissy-face emoji. Texas, Beyonce’s home state, faces the real possibility of turning Blue in the 2020 election. As of November 2, Biden was behind Donald Trump by a mere one point in the Texas polls — 47.5% to 48.5%. More Texans have voted early in this election than the state’s entire 2016 turnout, so things are about to get interesting. This is the first time Beyonce has publicly endorsed Biden in the 2020 race, but considering she’s historically voted Democrat, it’s not a shocking bump.

Beyonce was behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, running a Tidal ad for the Democratic candidate the night before the election featuring herself, Jay-Z, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, and J. Cole. Beyonce also performed at a Get Out the Vote concert in Cleveland, Ohio the Friday before the election. After Trump won in 2016, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Beyonce burst into tears and grabbed daughter Blue Ivy for comfort.

“Beyoncé hadn’t had a nightmare in 30 years until the day Trump was elected president,” the source said. “It was a huge downer for her and her family, and it was particularly hard for Bey personally because she was such an outspoken Hillary supporter. She cried and held Blue Ivy so tightly after realizing Trump had won. All she could do was comfort Blue, kiss her forehead and remind her how intelligent, strong and beautiful she is.” Beyonce also counts former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among her close friends after performing at his 2009 inauguration.