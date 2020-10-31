Cardi B Rocks Tight Blue Catsuit & Matching Wig Costume Next To Shirtless Husband Offset — Watch

Cardi B has kicked off Halloween with a visit to a haunted house. She rocked a figure hugging blue catsuit and a crazy blue and green wig, with beau Offset in tow.

Cardi B is always doing the absolute most! The “WAP” hitmaker visited a haunted house ahead of Halloween on October 30, and revealed one of her wackiest hair looks yet. She took to her Instagram Stories to document the evening, showing off her abstract wig which featured a bright blue hue with neon green, puzzle piece-shaped highlights placed all over the hair for an eye-catching effect. She paired the next-level glam look with an electric blue catsuit which obviously matched her hair!

The singer visited a haunted house with Offset and gave fans a glimpse into their evening. While in the car, she showed off her white Reebok sneakers, black fur coat, and ultra long pale pink nails. Upon returning home, she slipped into some fluffy pink slippers and filmed a selfie video in the mirror. “Am I getting big babe?” she asks Offset, to which he replies, “Big? No.” Cardi continued, “I feel like I got a little bigger,” before Offset flexed his muscles and insisted he was the one “getting big.”

We can’t wait to see what Cardi wears on the 31st, but in the meantime we’ll be looking at Ciara‘s costume, which showed her dressed like fellow singer Cardi B! Ciara looked exactly like her when she recreated the Invasion Of Privacy album cover from 2018, striking the exact same pose and even sticking her tongue out!

After telling her fans to “Swipe to the right for a Surprise,” the “One, Two Step” singer shared a clip of herself and her six-year-old mini-me son, Future Jr., who was dressed as Cardi’s husband, Offset! Little Future totally rocked the rapper’s signature long locks, along with fark sunglasses and an all black look featuring a gold chain and cross necklace!