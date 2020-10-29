‘Superstore’ EPs: Amy Will ‘Confront’ Issues With Jonah She’s Been ‘Putting Off’ In Last Episode

The ‘Superstore’ season 6 premiere signaled trouble for Amy and Jonah. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the EPs about what’s next, Dina’s romantic future, and how COVID will shape the season. Spoilers!

The season 6 premiere of Superstore ended with Amy’s move to California back on amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Jonah (Ben Feldman) set to go too. However, when Jonah and Amy (America Ferrera) embraced each other, there was a look on Amy’s face that signaled things aren’t quite right. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green about how Amy and Jonah’s paths will diverge in Amy’s final episode since Amy is leaving but Jonah is not.

“Well, we know that there’s a moment at the end of the first episode where we see a look on Amy’s face that maybe implies that she’s suddenly going to be forced to confront some things that she’s been putting off thinking about because the move hasn’t actually been real,” Jonathan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It kept getting delayed. And now that it actually is really happening, we see she’s a little bit overwhelmed in that moment with stuff she’s been putting off thinking about, and we’ll find out more about what that is in the next episode.”

In other romance news, Dina’s boyfriend, Brian, will be returning to the show. However, Dina and Garrett’s relationship will grow this season. “Dina [Lauren Ash] will continue to be in a relationship with Brian, but Dina and Garrett’s relationship will continue to sort of take shape. It gets complicated,” Gabe teased. Jonathan added, “It’s surprising to both Dina and Garrett [Colton Dunn] how they end up feeling about things along the way this season.”

The entire premiere revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic and how Cloud 9 adapted to it. The premiere featured many time jumps to show the pandemic’s evolution over the past year as the essential workers of Cloud 9 continued to work. Jonathan stressed that the show’s COVID storyline will continue.

“We’ve sort of been thinking of this whole season as our COVID season of Superstore, so it will continue,” Jonathan said. “It’s already been in our plans to sort of continue at least, seeing that our show takes place in a pandemic world, for the entire season just because we’ve known for a while now that it will be a long time until stores are changing their policies back to how things were before COVID. We’ll continue to have some storylines that touch on the different effects of it, but it’s impossible for us to be up to the minute as it’s actually happening. But it’s definitely the backdrop to the entire season.”

Gabe added, “Hopefully, we’ve been successful at being able to find comedy around people dealing with it without minimizing or being insensitive to just how big and how devastating it can be. Our plan is for that to continue.”

Amy’s last episode will air on Nov. 5 and will be the show’s 100th episode. Gabe said that the “big event” of the episode will be “Amy’s last day working at the store. There’s a fun, celebratory side story about getting a video ready to present to Amy.” He revealed that Dina will be “dealing with the fact that Amy’s going to be leaving in a very Dina way,” and she’ll be “trying to figure who’s going to replace Amy as Dina’s best friend in the store.” Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.