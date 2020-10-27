Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Sheer Savage X Fenty Lingerie & 3 More Times She’s Rocked The Look

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a new floral embroidery lingerie set from Savage X Fenty! Check out even more times the brand partner rocked sheer lingerie pieces from RiRi’s famous brand.

Halloween may be a week away, but Megan Thee Stallion, 25, was giving us spring vibes in an embroidered floral lingerie set from Savage X Fenty! The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper tried on the new $50 “Dear Diary Embroidered Unlined Bra” and $23 “Dear Diary Embroidered String Thong” from Rihanna’s lingerie brand, and shared the photo of her stunning mirror selfie on Oct. 26. The doodle designs on the lingerie set’s sheer tulle were sketched by RiRi herself!

Megan was named a brand partner with Savage X Fenty in May of 2020, so this wasn’t the rapper’s first time wowing fans with one of Rihanna’s sheer lingerie pieces. She starred in a summer campaign for the brand called #SavagexTheeStallion, and made her Savage X Fenty modeling debut in a yellow lingerie set: the $64 “Baby Scalloped Lace Bustier” and $25 “Baby Scalloped Lace Tie Bikini.” Both pieces are sadly sold out at the moment, however.

Later that summer, Megan stunned in another sheer Savage X Fenty piece: the $65 “Floral Lace Teddy” in “Baby Green Pistachio.” Rihanna sent the dainty piece, which featured white lace and floral designs with accents of yellow, as a gift to Megan to wish her a “full and speedy recovery” after undergoing surgery that left her feet in stitches in July (Megan later accused Tory Lanez of shooting her).

Given that Savage X Fenty partially shares the name of Megan’s most famous song — “Savage” — Megan of course had to do the viral “Savage” dance in one of Rihanna’s lingerie sets! In April, she showed off her TikTok dance moves in the $45 “Microfiber Balconette Bra” in “Black Caviar” and the $20 “Forever Savage High Leg Bikini” in “Black Caviar” as well. Megan topped off the look with a silky black robe, which is the perfect addition to take your lingerie look to the next level.

Rihanna made a smart move by partnering with Megan! The “WAP” queen can pull off any look, as these photos prove.