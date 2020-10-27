Kim Kardashian Refused To Be Filmed From The Waist Down During ‘This Is Paris’ Interview, Director Claims

Kim Kardashian’s sharp eye for camera angles impressed the director of Paris Hilton’s new documentary, who said the ‘KUWTK’ star was ‘controlling everything.’

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian has a particular eye for camera angles. This made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have a very particular request while filming her interview for Paris Hilton’s new documentary, This Is Paris, according to director Alexandra Dean. “Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers,” Alexandra claimed on the Oct. 25 episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast.

There was a reason behind this alleged request, though. The socialite-turned-entrepreneur apparently didn’t want to be filmed from the waist-down “cause she didn’t know that our lens was going to be as wide as it was,” the director explained. She added, “So [Kim] didn’t want the interview to start until we changed the lens and she knew it was gonna be a mid shot.”

Kim’s command of the interview impressed Alexandra. “Kardashian takes it to another level. She has orchestrated everything around her before you get close to doing an interview,” Paris’s documentary director revealed, adding, “I saw a real powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me. She knew exactly what I was saying, exactly what [footage] I was going to use; her mind was way ahead of me. She was controlling everything in that room, noticed everything, saw everything.”

“She does everything. She’s brilliant,” Alexandra continued to gush. “And she’s she’s way ahead of most people intellectually, which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school, she’s doing the, you know, the, the president Lincoln apprenticeship program for lawyers, which is actually a really difficult thing to do.”

Kim may be the boss of Hollywood now, but Paris was once the reality television star’s boss! Before her family landed its own reality television show on E!, Kim was Paris’s stylist and closet assistant (and BFF). In the documentary, Kim acknowledged how her professional ties and friendship with Paris — which was a subject of fascination in tabloids of the aughts — served as her big break in Hollywood.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her,” Kim admitted in the This Is Paris documentary. Now, the ladies help each other to promote their endeavors. Paris recently teamed up with Kim to promote the new line of velour tracksuits from Kim’s shapewear brand, SKIMS!