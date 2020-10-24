NXIVM’s Keith Raniere Speaks Out For 1st Time From Prison: Claims He’s ’Innocent’ & Apologizes To Victims

NXIVM leader, Keith Raniere, admitted he feels there’s ‘horrible injustice’ going on after being found guilty of federal sex trafficking and forced labor charges, in a new interview from prison.

NXIVM founder, Keith Raniere, who went to prison after being arrested on federal sex trafficking and forced labor charges in 2018, is claiming he is innocent, in his first interview since his arrest made headlines. The 60-year-old, who was convicted of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in June 2019, is set to be sentenced on Oct. 27, but according to him, there’s been “injustice” in the case.

“One of the things that’s most important in our country is the justice system,” he told Dateline in the interview, which can be seen above. “And although, you know, people can hate me and do, and think I’m an odious type of a character — you know, awful, actually — both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system.”

Raniere went on to say that he plans on making a statement of innocence at his sentencing. “Yes, I am innocent. And although it is — this is a horrible tragedy, with many, many people being hurt, I think the main thrust of this has been the oppression,” he explained. “But really a different issue, which is hard for me to express — there is a horrible injustice here,” he continued. “And whether you think I’m the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.”

Although he claims he’s innocent in the new interview, Raniere also admitted to being a part of past behavior that hurt people and apologized for it. “I apologize for my participation in all of this pain and suffering,” he said. “I’ve clearly participated. I’ve been the leader of the community.”

Richard Donoghue said, according to NXIVM marketed themselves as being an organization that empowered people and helped with tough issues, like emotional trauma, but prosecutors said it was a sexual pyramid scheme that included sex “slaves” and Raniere was running it. “Raniere, who portrayed himself as a savant and a genius, was in fact a massive manipulator, a con man, and the crime boss of a cult-like organization involved in sex trafficking, child pornography, extortion, compelled abortions, branding, degradation and humiliation,” U.S. Attorneysaid, according to CNN

The pyramid that Raniere, who was known as "Vanguard" in the organization, was at the top of was called DOS, and had tiers of female "slaves" who had the opportunity to become "masters" to the "slaves" beneath them. What some former members described as "a cult" got the attention of law enforcement when it was publicly criticized by actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter India joined the group in 2011, but eventually left.