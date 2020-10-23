Leslie Jones Shades Donald Trump On ‘The View’ For Denying He’s Racist: ‘Is He Doing Comedy Now?’

Leslie Jones thought Donald Trump’s claim that he was the ‘least racist person’ in the room at the presidential debate was so absurd that she might have some competition in the stand-up comedy circuit.

Leslie Jones couldn’t stop laughing during her appearance on The View while remembering Donald Trump‘s performance at the October 22 presidential debate. Trump, 74, denied that he was racist despite his refusal to renounce white supremacists, telling moderator Kristen Welker that he was “the least racist person in this room.” That apparently Welker herself, who is Black. “I laughed so hard — I was like, ‘oh, Trump is doing comedy now! This is great! He’s a stand up comedian!’ Oh my god, this is insane. That’s the best punchline I’ve ever heard,” Leslie told The View co-hosts on October 23.

It wasn’t just his refusal to admit he’s racist or xenophobic that got to the Supermarket Sweep host. “I watched a bit of [the debate] and basically, the man is answering himself,” Leslie said of President Trump. “I don’t understand how it’s not obvious that this man cannot run the country. How is it not obvious at this point? And it was so upsetting because he wasn’t answering none of the questions. He was just like, ‘well you know Obama and you know Biden.’ And at this point [he] just looks like an insecure teenager.”

During the debate, Trump also claimed that, “the Black community likes me and I like them. Nobody has done more for the Black community, except for Abraham Lincoln.” That tickled both Leslie and Trump’s opponent at the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden. There is ample evidence to the contrary, especially coming from a man who called people protesting in the wake of the killing of an unarmed Black man by police “thugs” and “lowlifes.”