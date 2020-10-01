What’s New On Hulu In October 2020: Full List Of The TV Shows & Movies

The month of October is bringing brand-new titles to Hulu. From original series like ‘Helstrom’ to seasons of your favorite shows like ’90 Day Fiance,’ the Hulu options are endless!

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you will have so many choices in October 2020. Starting Oct. 1, new movies and new seasons of your favorite shows will be available to stream. If you’re a 90 Day Fiance fan, season 7 is now available, as well as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4.

In addition, Hulu has new original series that will be debuting in October. The horror series Monsterland will premiere Oct. 2, followed by the Marvel series Helstrom on Oct. 16. If you’re not a Hulu subscriber but want to be, there are a variety of subscription plans, starting as low as $5.99 for Hulu. You can also sign up for the Disney+ Bundle, which gives you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month! Find out what’s new on Hulu below:

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4

90 Day Fiancé season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern seasons 9 and 10

Bride Killa season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper season 4

Going for Sold season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games seasons 18 to 20

Halloween Baking Championship seasons 1 to 4

Halloween Wars seasons 3 to 8

Hell’s Kitchen season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda season 9

Man with a Van season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller season 1

Murder Comes Home season 1

My 600-lb Life season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me season 1

Property Virgins season 18

Supermarket Stakeout season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera season 1

The Flay List season 1

Twisted Love season 1

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Oct. 2

Monsterland season 1

Connecting series premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super new episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood film premiere

Ellen’s Game of Games season 4 premiere

Next series premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette season 16 premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge season 1

Treadstone season 1

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Helstrom season 1

Oct. 16

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank season 12 premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff season 1

Mr. Pickles finale episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos season 31 premiere

Card Sharks series premiere

Supermarket Sweep series premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire season 2 premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice season 19 premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 22

Black-ish season 7 premiere

The Conners season 3 premiere

The Goldbergs season 8 premiere

Bad Hair film premiere

Oct. 23

Superstore season 6 premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland season 8

Oct. 26

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife season 5 premiere

Bad Therapy (2020)