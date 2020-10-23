Adele Is Super ‘Excited’ To Host ‘SNL’ & Show How ‘Funny’ She Can Be: It’ll Be ‘The Best’ Episode This Season

Adele is ‘so ready’ for her ‘SNL’ hosting debut on Oct. 24, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY — but the star is ‘fighting’ a sketch that would involve singing.

Adele, 32, can do no wrong! The star has been busy rehearsing for her highly anticipated hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and she’s more than up for the challenge. “Adele is so ready for SNL. The only thing that is ruining her spirits is that the week is going by very fast and before she knows it her hosting gig will be done,” an insider close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is very much excited and is looking to make this the best show of the season. She wants this episode to be remembered for a long time,” they added.

Adele has appeared on the long-running NBC sketch series twice as musical guest, including a memorable 2008 performance that helped propel her career in North America. She returned in 2015 to perform her now-iconic smash hit “Hello” but hasn’t released new music since 25. While fans are eager for new music and would love to see her perform again, Adele is focused on showing off her acting chops. “Adele wants to show more of the funny and that is why she didn’t want to be the musical guest,” our source explained.

Currently, singer H.E.R., 23, is scheduled as musical guest for the evening. “For those that want to hear [Adele] sing, she is actually fighting it because she would like to just host but ideas have been thrown to her for skits that involve her voice. But if she is going to sing at the end of the day, she might do it on her monologue with cast members,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to take anything away from H.E.R,” they also noted.

Season 46 has been one to remember already given the timing of the upcoming presidential election. Jim Carrey, 58, joined the series to play former vice president and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while Alec Baldwin, 62, has continued with his brilliant portrayal of President Donald Trump. The show has been somewhat of a moving target with all of changing news, but our source says Adele is ready for anything! “There are some skits that are still being locked down because the writers are waiting for the debate fallout to see where else they go with the show. But Adele is well prepared and not scared,” our source said.