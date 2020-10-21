Noah Cyrus Slays In Sexy Bikini Bodysuit For Electrifying CMT Awards Performance With Jimmie Allen

Noah Cyrus wowed in a bodysuit with a sequined bikini embroidered on it during her incredible performance at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Noah performed her hit ‘This Is Us’ with Jimmie Allen.

Noah Cyrus, 20, dazzled in more ways than one during her CMT Music Awards performance. She rocked a sheer bodysuit that was embroidered with a sequined bikini over the top of it for her performance of “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen. Noah looked and sounded amazing, which wasn’t a surprise whatsoever. She’s a Cyrus, after all!

She also rocked white gloves, knee-high boots, and a cowboy hat. All of her accessories were embroidered with bedazzling silver jewels. She sparkled and shined all throughout her performance.

Jimmie’s outfit paired perfectly with Noah’s sparkling and sexy look. He hit the stage in a silver sequined jacket and a black cowboy hat. He also had on black leather pants. Jimmie and Noah may have been socially distanced for their performance, but you could definitely still feel the chemistry between them.

Earlier in the night, Noah walked the blue carpet in one incredible look. She gave off major country vibes in an orange halter crop top, a bedazzled denim shirt, and jeans. To top it all off, she rocked a blue cowboy hat. Her hair was styled in a long braided ponytail.

She posed on the blue carpet with her duet partner, Jimmie. He wore a yellow Bel Air Academy jersey over the top of a black sweatshirt. Noah and Jimmie were definitely one of the most highly-anticipated performances of the CMT Awards.

Noah recently teamed up with her sister, Miley Cyrus, 27, for a stunning duet of Noah’s hit “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” The performance was part of Miley’s Backyard Sessions. The video of the sisters singing together currently has over 2 million views and counting. Now we need more duets from the Cyrus sisters. Noah posted a clip of the performance on her Instagram account and wrote, “I love you @mileycyrus.” The love these sisters have for each other is sibling goals!