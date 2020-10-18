Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye’s Relationship Status Revealed After They Were Seen Making Out

Six months after splitting from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari is moving on! An insider spilled the tea about her relationship with comedian Jeff Dye.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, has embarked on a new romance with Jeff Dye, 37! The Very Cavallari star surprised fans when she was spotted making out with the comedian at a Chicago bar on Saturday, Oct. 10 — and it turns out the couple have been “casually” dating. “Kristin and Jeff started talking a few weeks ago. He reached out to her via DM on Instagram and she replied. It’s only developed into something more as of recent,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re dating, but it’s pretty casual right now,” they confirmed.

Jeff, who appeared NBC’s Last Comic Standing, is a big departure from her NFL star ex Jay Cutler, 37 — and our source says Kristin is loving the change! “She loves [Jeff’s] comedic structure because she has a really dry sense of humor and so does Jeff. Jay is the total opposite of Jeff,” our source explained, noting that her kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, are her top priority. “She’s taking things very slow because of the kids and the divorce. She doesn’t want to jeopardize her kids understanding of everything because they’re so young and what exactly this means to them, but she likes spending time with him,” the source tells HL.

Kristin and Jay married in June 2013 after several years of dating, but sadly called it quits in April 2020. “Her relationship has really been done with Jay for 2 years now and she kept what was happening very private as she tried to figure out if she could make things work with him for the sake of the kids but she couldn’t,” the insider added. “She contemplated it for quite some time. Kristin really did try but she felt like Jay just wasn’t putting in the effort she deserved,” they concluded.

Since the split, which the couple both confirmed via statements on Instagram, the Uncommon James has revealed she’s actively trying to drop Jay’s last name. “Technically I’m still Cutler. [I’m] working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it,” she said to radio host Ryan Seacrest as she held up a piece of paper with her legal married name.