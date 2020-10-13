Sarah Jeffery Slams Original ‘Charmed’ Stars For Trashing Reboot: I Find It ‘Pathetic’

‘Charmed’ star Sarah Jeffery is clapping back at the stars of the OG show for dissing the new reboot. Sarah said she finds Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan’s behavior ’embarrassing’ for ‘grown women.’

One of the young starlets on the CW’s reboot of Charmed is fighting back at the actresses from the original show who have since been critical of the network’s updated remake. Sarah Jeffery, 24, says that it is “pathetic” how “grown women” Holly Marie Combs, 46, and Rose McGowan, 47, are slamming a group of young women of color who are now playing the three sister witches in the current CW update.

Sarah shared a TikTok video where Holly and Rose were discussing why their version of Charmed has disappeared from Netflix. Holly speculated that the streaming service wants viewers to find the new version of the show and not the one with “old people.” Rose repeatedly said that the new show “sucks,” even thought she admitted she hasn’t seen it yet. The reboot features sister witches Mel, Macy, and Maggie, played by Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah.

The Descendants vet Sarah shared the video to her Twitter on Oct. 12 and wrote, “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.” She then added in a a second tweet, “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Fans were divided over Sarah’s comments, with some sympathizing with Holly and Rose. @JanineCeline5 asked, “@sarahjeffery 1) Are we watching the same video? 2) If you get the chance to put your heart & soul into your show for 5-8yrs & then 10ish years later someone comes along & just redoes it without any respect to you and those who made the show-you not going to feel slightly upset in any way?”

@Thomstarr told her, “Sarah Jeffrey, I’m glad you have a job in the business. I really do. But the hard work of 4 actresses is completely denied by the job you have atm. There’s no respect to the OG series, actors and crew, by not respecting THEIR hard work. #Charmed #ForeverCharmed.”

But user.@lizziesbuffy told Sarah, “I’m a fan of both shows and its sad how they’re still acting like this 3 seasons in. I don’t see why both shows can’t be great and have different impacts,” while @ElisIngi added, “I’m an ULTRA fan of the original Charmed but instantly fell in love with the New Charmed. I feel like the story and canon have been so thoughtfully rebooted and told through a different & important perspective. I don’t get the contentment (sic) that some of the Halliwell sisters hold.”

Holly Marie in May 2018 had been critical of why the OG cast members — including herself, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and later Rose — were not brought back in some capacity for a Charmed reboot when the show is so iconically tied to them. In a tweet HMC wrote, “Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

