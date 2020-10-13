See Comment
Hollywood Life

Sarah Jeffery Slams Original ‘Charmed’ Stars For Trashing Reboot: I Find It ‘Pathetic’

Sarah Jeffery Charmed Cast
MEGA/The Everett Collection
12th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Charmed Pictured: Sarah Jeffery Ref: SPL5022269 080918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
DISNEY CHANNEL VOICES - Sarah Jeffery’s “Even the Stars” music video for Disney Channel Voices. (Disney Channel/Jeff Weddell)SARAH JEFFERY
Sarah Jeffery wears a red boots outside AOL Build Series after promoting "Charmed" in New York City Pictured: Sarah Jeffery Ref: SPL5031616 081018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Disney's "Aladdin" Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia Pictured: Sarah Jeffery,Vaughn Rasberry,Edward Aszard Rasberry,Tatyana Ali Ref: SPL5092396 210519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

‘Charmed’ star Sarah Jeffery is clapping back at the stars of the OG show for dissing the new reboot. Sarah said she finds Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan’s behavior ’embarrassing’ for ‘grown women.’

One of the young starlets on the CW’s reboot of Charmed is fighting back at the actresses from the original show who have since been critical of the network’s updated remake. Sarah Jeffery, 24, says that it is “pathetic” how “grown women” Holly Marie Combs, 46, and Rose McGowan, 47, are slamming a group of young women of color who are now playing the three sister witches in the current CW update.

Sarah shared a TikTok video where Holly and Rose were discussing why their version of Charmed has disappeared from Netflix. Holly speculated that the streaming service wants viewers to find the new version of the show and not the one with “old people.” Rose repeatedly said that the new show “sucks,” even thought she admitted she hasn’t seen it yet. The reboot features sister witches Mel, Macy, and Maggie, played by  Melonie DiazMadeleine Mantock and Sarah. 

The Descendants vet Sarah shared the video to her Twitter on Oct. 12 and wrote, “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.” She then added in a a second tweet, “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery is seen at the CW UpFronts. in New York on May 16, 2019. Photo credit: MEGA.

Fans were divided over Sarah’s comments, with some sympathizing with Holly and Rose. @JanineCeline5 asked, “@sarahjeffery 1) Are we watching the same video? 2) If you get the chance to put your heart & soul into your show for 5-8yrs & then 10ish years later someone comes along & just redoes it without any respect to you and those who made the show-you not going to feel slightly upset in any way?”

@Thomstarr told her, “Sarah Jeffrey, I’m glad you have a job in the business. I really do. But the hard work of 4 actresses is completely denied by the job you have atm. There’s no respect to the OG series, actors and crew, by not respecting THEIR hard work. #Charmed #ForeverCharmed.”

Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan
Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan starred on the original ‘Charmed.’ Photo credit: The Everett Collection

But user.@lizziesbuffy told Sarah, “I’m a fan of both shows and its sad how they’re still acting like this 3 seasons in. I don’t see why both shows can’t be great and have different impacts,” while @ElisIngi added, “I’m an ULTRA fan of the original Charmed but instantly fell in love with the New Charmed. I feel like the story and canon have been so thoughtfully rebooted and told through a different & important perspective. I don’t get the contentment (sic) that some of the Halliwell sisters hold.”

Holly Marie in May 2018 had been critical of why the OG cast members — including herself, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and later Rose — were not brought back in some capacity for a Charmed reboot when the show is so iconically tied to them. In a tweet HMC wrote, “Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

She continued, “Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”