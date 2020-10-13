Exclusive Interview
Cynthia Bailey’s Makeup Artist Reveals How You Can Recreate The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Gorgeous Bridal Look

Cynthia Bailey
Entrepreneur and television personality Cynthia Bailey poses at the 15th annual 365Black Awards during the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans 2018 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson ride the Bravo TV float at World Pride March in New York City Pictured: Noelle Robinson,Cynthia Bailey Ref: SPL5101511 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey 'They Fight' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018
Cynthia Bailey The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Cynthia Bailey walked down the aisle with the prettiest hints of pink! The makeup artist responsible for creating the dreamy look, Alexandra Butler, broke down the exact products she used on the ‘RHOA’ star’s wedding day.

With rose gold eyes and the perfect contour, Cynthia Bailey was a beautiful bride at her nuptials with Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10. Makeup artist Alexandra Butler was the mastermind behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s gorgeous bridal look, and she revealed to HollywoodLife how you too can recreate it in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Best of all, Alexandra revealed that Cynthia’s wedding day look only took “about an hour and a half” or so!

Cynthia Bailey
A close-up look at Cynthia Bailey’s makeup look on her wedding day. (Photo Credit: Alexandra Butler/@themuaalex)
“Because her skin is really, really nice, we wanted to make sure that the staying power of the makeup would last throughout the entire night,” Alexandra began, and revealed that she used BECCA Cosmetic’s Poreless Priming Perfector, which she said is good for ensuring that the makeup “stays on really, really well.” Step two was the brows.
“With Cynthia, she typically has her hair in some sort of blondish brown so to do her brows, I used two different brow colors. That way I can make sure to do that gradient, soft front of the brow into a normal brow. I used the Benefit [Precisely My Brow] brow pencil in 4 as well as the Anastasia brow pencil [Wiz in Caramel] on her,” Alexandra revealed. To give the RHOA star “that nice, sharp and clean shape,” Alexandra added that she used “a little concealer” and gave the Bravo star’s brows “some highlight” while softening them up with Mac’s Brow Set in Girl Boy.
Alexandra moved on to the most important feature in this entire look: the eyes! “We really wanted her eyes to be the standout of the whole look and with her dress being that rose gold,” Alexandra explained to HollywoodLife, referring to the sequined wedding dress, designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nonathat, that Cynthia stunned in. So, Alexandra decided to play with some rose gold and mauve-like pink eyeshadow colors and added a “little bit of smoke” in the eye corner. As for what products she used, Alexandra explained, “I started out with a pink dye by MAC [Prolongwear Paint Pot] in the color ‘Layin’ Low.’ It just kind of helps your eye shadow stay on all day. Then I used a Too Faced palette [Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette] that is so gorgeous mixed with some other colors.”
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey prepping on the day of her wedding with Mike Hill! (Photo Credit: Alexandra Butler/@themuaalex)
Alexandra even gave us her best tips for blending matte eyeshadow with shimmery colors! “What I usually do is I go into her crease with a warm, brown shade as close to her skin tone, maybe a tint darker, and I create a transition color — so whatever color shadow we use on her actual eyes. It’ll blend into that color and that color will blend into her skin,” the makeup artist explained. She continued, “I start out with that on the bare eyes, then I put it on the paint pod and after that, I came back with something deeper in her crease to try and create all this smoke. And then I come back with the shimmery pinks and the golds placed on her lid so they don’t blend into her lid and the darker colors. I do the shimmery part last, that way I can put on the finishing touches of the eye.”
Princess Cut” lash extensions from The Vavoom Factory completed the eyes! “We wanted to give it a little more drama for the wedding because Cynthia loves a good lash and we knew that we wanted to make her eyes pop,” Alexandra explained. With the eyeshadow and lashes applied, Alexandra tackled the main face makeup next!
Cynthia Bailey
Photo Credit: Alexandra Butler/@themuaalex
“For her concealer and foundation, we used this brand called The Lip Bar [The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundations 4:01 and 3:02]. It has some pretty foundations and concealer that we used on her to even out her skin and I also mixed with that, it’s a bronzing primer. It’s a glow. It’s by a company called Omglo Cosmetics and the serum was in the color ‘Suga.’ I mixed that with her foundation to give it an iridescent, glowy kind of look,” Alexandra shared.

“For her cheeks, I used Maréna Beauté in Marron, this coral-y color. I cocktailed that with a little bit of this Juvia’s Place [Saharan Blush Palette Vol. 1 in ‘Lila’ and ‘Toby’ colors] palette,” Alexandra continued. And finally, that left her with the last but crucial step: contour! “For her contour — Cynthia has amazing cheek bones. We contoured her so that we could give her that ‘bronze-y, she just came from the beach’ look. I used Black Up Cosmetics as well as Black Radiance, their face powder [Black Radiance’s Pressed Powder in ‘Ebony’ mixed with Black Up Cosmetics Contour Kit in 4], and I mixed those together.”

Cynthia Bailey
Alexandra Butler/@themuaalex
After sitting in Alexandra’s makeup chair, Cynthia went on to tie the knot with Mike in front of a reported wedding crowd of 250 people at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia Her RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille were also there for the special day as bridesmaids! For a complete breakdown of Cynthia’s bridal look, please refer to the list below:
BROWS:
EYES:
LASHES:
The Vavoom Lash Factory Lashes In “Princess Cut” (added on top of extensions)
FOUNDATION:
The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundations 4:01 and 3:02
@omglocosmetics Serum in “Suga” (to mix with foundation for extra glow)
CONCEALER:
MAX Studio Finish Concealer in “NW43” and “NC42
FACE POWDERS:
BLUSH:
Maréna Beauté in Marron Peach mixed with Juvia’s Place Saharan Blush Palette Vol. 1 in colors “Lila” and “Toby”
CONTOUR:
Black Radiance Pressed Powder in “Ebony” mixed with Black Up Cosmetics Contour Kit in 4
HIGHLIGHT:
Jo Michelle Pro Liquid Highlighter in “Spice Bun”
LIPS:
BODY GLOW:
OMGlo Cosmetics Hydrating Spray in “Incredible”