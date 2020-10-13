Cynthia Bailey’s Makeup Artist Reveals How You Can Recreate The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Gorgeous Bridal Look
Cynthia Bailey walked down the aisle with the prettiest hints of pink! The makeup artist responsible for creating the dreamy look, Alexandra Butler, broke down the exact products she used on the ‘RHOA’ star’s wedding day.
With rose gold eyes and the perfect contour, Cynthia Bailey was a beautiful bride at her nuptials with Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10. Makeup artist Alexandra Butler was the mastermind behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s gorgeous bridal look, and she revealed to HollywoodLife how you too can recreate it in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Best of all, Alexandra revealed that Cynthia’s wedding day look only took “about an hour and a half” or so!
“For her cheeks, I used Maréna Beauté in Marron, this coral-y color. I cocktailed that with a little bit of this Juvia’s Place [Saharan Blush Palette Vol. 1 in ‘Lila’ and ‘Toby’ colors] palette,” Alexandra continued. And finally, that left her with the last but crucial step: contour! “For her contour — Cynthia has amazing cheek bones. We contoured her so that we could give her that ‘bronze-y, she just came from the beach’ look. I used Black Up Cosmetics as well as Black Radiance, their face powder [Black Radiance’s Pressed Powder in ‘Ebony’ mixed with Black Up Cosmetics Contour Kit in 4], and I mixed those together.”