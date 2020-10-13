Cynthia Bailey’s Makeup Artist Reveals How You Can Recreate The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Gorgeous Bridal Look

Cynthia Bailey walked down the aisle with the prettiest hints of pink! The makeup artist responsible for creating the dreamy look, Alexandra Butler, broke down the exact products she used on the ‘RHOA’ star’s wedding day.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With rose gold eyes and the perfect contour, Cynthia Bailey was a beautiful bride at her nuptials with Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10. Makeup artist Alexandra Butler was the mastermind behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s gorgeous bridal look, and she revealed to HollywoodLife how you too can recreate it in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Best of all, Alexandra revealed that Cynthia’s wedding day look only took “about an hour and a half” or so!

“Because her skin is really, really nice, we wanted to make sure that the staying power of the makeup would last throughout the entire night,” Alexandra began, and revealed that she used BECCA Cosmetic’s Poreless Priming Perfector , which she said is good for ensuring that the makeup “stays on really, really well.” Step two was the brows.

HollywoodLife, referring to the Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nonathat, that Cynthia stunned in. So, Alexandra decided to play with some rose gold and mauve-like pink eyeshadow colors and added a “little bit of smoke” in the eye corner. As for what products she used, Alexandra explained, “I started out with a pink dye by MAC [ Alexandra moved on to the most important feature in this entire look: the eyes! “We really wanted her eyes to be the standout of the whole look and with her dress being that rose gold,” Alexandra explained to, referring to the sequined wedding dress , designed byof Brides by Nonathat, that Cynthia stunned in. So, Alexandra decided to play with some rose gold and mauve-like pink eyeshadow colors and added a “little bit of smoke” in the eye corner. As for what products she used, Alexandra explained, “I started out with a pink dye by MAC [ Prolongwear Paint Pot ] in the color ‘Layin’ Low.’ It just kind of helps your eye shadow stay on all day. Then I used a Too Faced palette [ Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette ] that is so gorgeous mixed with some other colors.”

Alexandra even gave us her best tips for blending matte eyeshadow with shimmery colors! “What I usually do is I go into her crease with a warm, brown shade as close to her skin tone, maybe a tint darker, and I create a transition color — so whatever color shadow we use on her actual eyes. It’ll blend into that color and that color will blend into her skin,” the makeup artist explained. She continued, “I start out with that on the bare eyes, then I put it on the paint pod and after that, I came back with something deeper in her crease to try and create all this smoke. And then I come back with the shimmery pinks and the golds placed on her lid so they don’t blend into her lid and the darker colors. I do the shimmery part last, that way I can put on the finishing touches of the eye.”

Cynthia loves a good lash and we knew that we wanted to make her eyes pop,” Alexandra explained. With the eyeshadow and lashes applied, Alexandra tackled the main face makeup next! Princess Cut ” lash extensions from The Vavoom Factory completed the eyes! “We wanted to give it a little more drama for the wedding becauseloves a good lash and we knew that we wanted to make her eyes pop,” Alexandra explained. With the eyeshadow and lashes applied, Alexandra tackled the main face makeup next!

“For her concealer and foundation, we used this brand called The Lip Bar [The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundations 4:01 and 3:02 ]. It has some pretty foundations and concealer that we used on her to even out her skin and I also mixed with that, it’s a bronzing primer. It’s a glow. It’s by a company called Omglo Cosmetics and the serum was in the color ‘ Suga .’ I mixed that with her foundation to give it an iridescent, glowy kind of look,” Alexandra shared.

“For her cheeks, I used Maréna Beauté in Marron, this coral-y color. I cocktailed that with a little bit of this Juvia’s Place [Saharan Blush Palette Vol. 1 in ‘Lila’ and ‘Toby’ colors] palette,” Alexandra continued. And finally, that left her with the last but crucial step: contour! “For her contour — Cynthia has amazing cheek bones. We contoured her so that we could give her that ‘bronze-y, she just came from the beach’ look. I used Black Up Cosmetics as well as Black Radiance, their face powder [Black Radiance’s Pressed Powder in ‘Ebony’ mixed with Black Up Cosmetics Contour Kit in 4], and I mixed those together.”