Kate McKinnon Breaks Character As ‘Dr. Wayne Wenodis’ & Freaks Out Over Trump’s Coronavirus On ‘SNL’

Kate McKinnon debuted this hilarious character alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update’ as as ‘resident medical expert’!



Kate McKinnon, 36, is a comedy genius! The Saturday Night Live star just stole the show on “Weekend Update” as the show’s hilarious in-house medical expert, Dr. Wayne Wenodis. “We know you’re highly respected in your field,” Colin Jost, 38, said to Kate as Dr. Wayne, who was giving us some Dr. Einstein vibes. “We know this,” she declared, which was her go-to line for pretty much everything Colin had to say.

Dr. Weknowdis out and then back in character 😂🤣😂 Weekend update of @nbcsnl with a good mental health poke, we will be okay indeed, we know this.#SNL #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/slHffGuFPo — Fumy Rita (@FumyRita) October 11, 2020

“Having a televised medical exam is highly unusual,” Colin went on, as Kate’s Wayne leaned back and smoked on a pipe. “He has not said if he had a negative test,” Colin went on, as she replied, “That we do not know.” The pair totally broke character as the moment was just that hilarious. “Are you saying we know this, or your last name?” the anchor finally questioned. “Wenodis is Greek. In English, it translates to we know this. Like, we’re aware of this,” she explained. When it came to Donald Trump’s Coronavirus, Kate’s Wayne had some concerns. “It’s very complicated. How can I say this? A room has air, right? We know this. Everybody has a nose, we know this. Everybody’s face has a hole — we know this,” she went on, declaring Florida a “freaky place” if that happens to be the next location of a Trump rally.

“While I’m here, I have to give you a test,” she went on, proceeding to take Colin’s blood pressure. As the pair completely lost it laughing, Colin finally interjected — “Kate. Kate. Are you okay?” as she went back to using her normal voice! “I’m obviously not,” she hilariously responded. “This is something I just started doing to cope…I have a lot of wigs and mustaches at my disposable and it’s a nice way to escape…Colin the one thing that we do know…no, we don’t know this.”

The season has been off to an incredible start as Jim Carrey, 58, came on board as Joe Biden, 77 — the perfect match to take on Alec Baldwin‘s portrayal of Donald Trump, 74. The Ace Ventura star slayed with his debut on the season 46 premiere as he and Alec, 62, spoofed the Sept. 29 debate. During the actual debate, the former Vice President momentarily lost his cool on Trump, retorting, “Would you just shut up, man?” after multiple interruptions (and we don’t blame him). Jim hilariously made the moment his own against Alec’s Donald and it was everything! Maya Rudolph, 48, also popped in as Kamala Harris, 55, to meditate between the two. “This stops right now. You do not treat my Joe like that, alright?” she curtly informed Alec.

“Kamala, I got this,” Jim’s Joe insisted, as she refused to relent. “Joe, let Mamala go to work,” she responded (what Kamala’s real-life step kids call her). She didn’t stop there, going on to make a now-viral reference to racy track “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. “I think if there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: Woman as President,” she declared. “But for now, I’ll settle for HVPIC: Hot Vice President in Charge,” she then added. Slay, Kamala, slay!

Prior to the premiere, it was confirmed by show runner Lorne Michaels that Jim would be appearing as Joe Biden throughout the season. “There was some interest on [Jim]’s part. And then we responded, obviously, positively,” the Candian-born producer said in an interview with Vulture. Although Jim has appeared on SNL many time as host over the years, he was never a full-time cast member — despite auditioning back in the ’80s. “But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny,” he added, laughing.