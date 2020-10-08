Joe Biden Promotes His Campaign With A Swatter After Fly Lands On Pence’s Head During VP Debate

After a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential debate, Joe Biden joined thousands of others who mocked the meme-able moment on Twitter.

Twitter exploded after a fly landed on the top of Mike Pence’s in the middle of the Vice Presidential debate on Oct. 7 — and Joe Biden got in on the fun! The Democratic candidate for President hilariously posted a photo of himself holding up a fly swatter on Twitter, and urged voters to help fund his campaign with a funny pun about the fly. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” he wrote.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Additionally, Biden retweeted a post from the official Twitter account of his campaign team. “Don’t let this debate buzz off,” the poster read, along with a photo of a fly swatter. On the handle of the swatter, it said, “Truth over flies.” This, of course, is a reference to the proven lies that Pence and the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, told during their respective debates.

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Pence took the stage alongside the Democratic VP pick, Kamala Harris, for their first and only debate on Oct. 7. Trump and Biden faced off at the end of September. Just days later, Trump, along with his wife, Melania Trump, and several other White House Staffers, were diagnosed with coronavirus. Pence tested negative, which is why he was able to debate Harris face-to-face.

Trump and Biden were set to go head-to-head once again in a town hall style debate on Thurs., Oct. 15 in Miami, which a third debate set for the following week on Oct. 22 in Nashville. Due to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, though, it’s unclear if these events will be able to happen in-person.

However, as of Oct. 6, Trump was confident that he’d be able to take the stage to go up against his opponent. “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami,” he tweeted. “It will be great.” Biden wasn’t so sure, though. “I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” he told reporters. The Nov. 3 election is now less than one month away.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time before the November 3 election in many states. You can register here on HollywoodLife by filling out the form below: