Ian Ziering Teases A Straightforward Revival Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’: Fans ‘Might See Something’

Even though the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast didn’t want to do a straightforward revival of the series when the show returned for its limited, meta-revival in 2019, Ian Ziering now says he’s open to doing one.

Ever since fans learned that BH90210 — Fox’s 2019 meta-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 — wasn’t going to get picked up for a second season, they’ve been clamoring for another reboot of the series. And thanks to HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE interview with Ian Ziering, 56, we’ve learned that there’s still hope for a straightforward revival of the series.

Ian, who’s currently promoting his new CW series Swamp Thing, told us that he and his former 90210 co-stars initially did the limited series on Fox “to check the temperature of what the response would be”, and while there was “a nice response, it didn’t garner [enough attention for more] episodes, so Fox kind of shelved it.”

But he did say that he keeps in constant contact with Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris, so he’d totally be into trying a reboot of the series again. “Yeah! Why not?” is what he told us, when we asked about a possible straightforward continuation of the original series, which the cast didn’t want to do when the show first returned in 2019, according to our sister publication, The Hollywood Reporter.

“If we came back as the characters in a more strict reboot of what was originally presented, I think Steve Sanders [would be] busy in the cloud forests of Costa Rica where he is currently training and being a life coach to the world’s most interesting man,” Ian joked before saying in all seriousness that “it would be fun” to play Steve Sanders again.

“[He] was a lot of fun. It was a jungle gym for me to play Steve Sanders. The character had a tremendous art from some spoiled rich kid with very few redeeming qualities to a loving husband who was a successful business man,” he explained.

And when we pushed him to spill any dirt he may have on potential plans for a straightforward continuation of the original series, Ian just told us, “Time will tell. Original ideas are hard to come by, so we might see something else.”

Original series Beverly Hills, 90210 first aired on Fox between 1990-2000, and a follow-up series — simply titled 90210 — then aired on The CW between 2008-2013. Both shows were then followed by 2019’s meta-revival (with the first series’ original cast, sans the late Luke Perry) titled BH90210. It only lasted six episodes before Fox pulled the plug on the series.