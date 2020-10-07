‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Is Revealed As The Giraffe

The Group A playoffs featured incredible performances. At the end of the night, the Giraffe was sent home. The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum behind the masked shocked all of the panelists!

Popcorn starts off the night and admits The Masked Singer is “far out” of her comfort zone. She reveals she suffered from a “bizarre condition” and “couldn’t eat or sleep.” Popcorn also developed anxiety and was in an “emotional prison.” Her clue package notably features a hair crimper and Rubix cube. She performs a gorgeous rendition of “Falling” by Harry Styles. Joel McHale is the guest panelist and guesses Gloria Gaynor. Ken Jeong things Popcorn is Katy Perry, while Jenny McCarthy picks Vanessa Williams.

The Giraffe has “survived and thrived in the animal kingdom.” He reveals his “whole world came crashing down” recently. There was a “terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain.” However, he defeated the “invisible predator.” One thing that’s kept him sane is his “herd.” He performs “Get Down On It” by Kool & the Gang. His drone clue is a domino. Robin Thicke guesses Travis Barker, while Joel goes with Scott Wolf. Nicole thinks Giraffe is Shia LaBeouf.

The Snow Owls take the stage next. The male Snow Owl admits the female Snow Owl helped get him through a messy breakup. On the other hand, the female Snow Owl says her fellow Snow Owl has been her “knight in shining armor” in times. They both admit “being there for each other has made us super tight.” They sing “I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend. They reveal a new clue after the performance and say they’ll “tip our hats” to whichever one figures out their identities.

The duo guesses include Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The Snow Owls reveal they’re definitely not Bjork, Honey Boo Boo, Fabio, or anyone from Jag.

The final performance of the night is the Sun. She reveals that she missed out on a lot of her childhood because of a “fractured home.” In the clue package, she goes into the woods, a possible Into the Woods hint. She’s a whiz at “cooking up treats” and has burned “ugly rumours” out of her life. She stuns with a powerful performance of “Praying” by Kesha. Her drone clue is a magic 8 ball. The guesses for the Sun are Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, and Carrie Underwood.

The Giraff is going home this week, unfortunately. The final clues are Shia LaBeouf, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Seth Green. The Giraffe is… BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN. His clue package contained a Transformers hint, which was a nod to his ex Megan Fox!