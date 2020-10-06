Kellyanne Conway Insists Claudia, 15, Was ‘Speculating’ About Trump Not Getting ‘Better’ From COVID

Kellyanne Conway tried to walk back daughter Claudia’s comments about President Trump’s health, tweeting that the 15-year-old was just ‘speculating’ and not to be taken seriously.

Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to do damage control after her daughter hinted that President Donald Trump‘s health wasn’t actually improving after contracting COVID-19. “My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant,” the White House advisor tweeted in the early hours of October 6. “She has access to top doctors [and] health care [and] lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably Like all of you, she speculates on social media Yet she’s 15 You are adults We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

Claudia Conway, 15, has become a social media sensation for talking frankly about her mother and the White House on TikTok. Claudia most recently disputed President Trump’s claim that, after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center for three days, he was feeling the best he had “in 20 years.” Shortly afterward, Claudia wrote on her TikTok page, “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better.’” She added, “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing so badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”

Claudia & I are faring well in quarantine. Everyone else is negative I had 3 tests on Friday: 1 negative (saliva) 1 pos (rapid), 1 pos (PCR, most accurate) As soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public pic.twitter.com/0NLDhiHrHo — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

Claudia spilled on TikTok that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, one day after the White House announced that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Hope Hicks, and other high-profile Republicans contracted the virus. She posted a video on TikTok while wearing a mask and wrote above it, “update my mom has covid.” She said in another video that she was “furious” that Kellyanne exposed her to the virus. “Wear your masks. don’t listen to our idiot f**king president piece of sh*t. protect yourselves and those around you.”

Less than an hour later, Kellyanne took to Twitter to confirm her diagnosis. “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.” Claudia announced in an October 4 TikTok that she is also suffering from COVID-19.