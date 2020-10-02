After teaming up with Selena Gomez to deliver some ‘Ice Cream,’ BLACKPINK paired with Cardi B, and they ‘Bet You Wanna’ hear their banger of a collaboration.

It’s been quite a year for BLACKPINK, and the K-Pop superstars took it to a new level with they released their debut album on Oct. 2. Not only does the eight-track project contain their collaboration with Selena Gomez, but the group – Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisso – teamed up with Cardi B for “Bet You Wanna.” It is as exactly as you thought a BLACKPINK x Cardi B song would be: it’s fun, energetic and oh so sexy.

“Bardipink in your area,” Cardi, 27, tweeted on Sept. 28 after her rumored collaboration with the band was confirmed. “And the song is amazing.” It is one of the eight songs on The Album, the first album from BLACKPINK. The Album also contains “How You Like That,” the song the group released in June, and “Ice Cream,” their collab with Selena. “Ice Cream,” released on Aug. 28, debuted at No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s first single to peak inside the Top 20. Earlier in 2020, the group was featured on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy,” a song that reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. Interestingly, “Bet You Wanna” will not be the third single from The Album. Instead, that honor goes to their song, “Lovesick Girls.”

“Ice Cream” is noteworthy in that the music video has amassed nearly 300 million views in the month since its release. It also features a variety of pink-colored sets, black costume changes, and Selena Gomez driving an ice cream truck while wearing a red-and-white bikini. “We’re really, really honored to be working with her,” Rosé said about Selena during a Radio.com interview. “I mean, we’ve really been big fans of her, ever since we were, like, trainees, growing up, watching her on TV, first of all, and listening to her music…big fans. We even practiced [learning] her songs when we were trainees ourselves, so it’s just unbelievable that we get to work with her. She’s the sweetest person we’ve ever actually met.”

It’s definitely a joyful thing. Being a part of it brought me joy,” Selena said when talking about the song with Variety and iHeart podcast, The Big Ticket. “It’s hopefully what everybody else will get from it too. I just want people to feel good. I have a 7-year-old sister, and just to see her dancing to it — she hasn’t been able to go to school, and just seeing how much fun it can be, it was such a highlight.”