In the latest preview for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Kim tells Scott he should speak to a doctor as the coronavirus spreads to the United States.

Scott Disick revealed he was scared to see a doctor amid the global coronavirus pandemic in the latest preview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He was joined by Kim Kardashian in the teaser, which dropped October 1, as the pair discussed the disease which was first spreading to the United States back in March “This feeling of exhaustion came out of nowhere and I really can’t seem to shake it. I am kind of like worried about it,” the father-of-three said.

Kim, dressed in pale pink sweats, asked Scott whether he was ready to go to the grocery store, to which he replied, “I would rather just stay home.” The reality star wore a black sweatshirt and didn’t move from the couch, revealing he hadn’t been sleeping. “I don’t think I have that,” he said, when Kim asked whether he might have contracted the coronavirus.

“I mean you are tired a lot,” Kim added. The former partner of Kourtney Kardashian then said in a confessional that he chose not to travel to Paris Fashion Week in early March, over fears about the spreading disease. “I was worried about it, you don’t know who has it and who does not … I don’t feel sick I just feel tired. I don’t feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old should feel like.” Kim then urged him to see a doctor.

“You need to get your blood drawn,” she told him, to which Scott replied, I don’t want to go to a doctor and hear something is seriously wrong.” A very sensible Kim chimed in again, “Well wouldn’t you rather know? If you find out in the earliest stages you have a chance to get better. Information is key.” In a piece to camera, Scott revealed he had “vessel through a lot of trauma already” likely hinting at his issues with addiction in the past.