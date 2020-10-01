Jim Carrey has managed to totally become Joe Biden’s twin for the upcoming season of ‘SNL.’ The funnyman showed off how he’s the Democratic presidential nominee’s doppleganger in a new promo.

Saturday Night Live is going to be off the rails hilarious this fall during the presidential election cycle, with comedic icon Jim Carrey coming aboard to play Joe Biden. The 58-year-old funnyman is slipping into the Democratic presidential nominee’s shoes to portray him in SNL‘s political skits, with the added bonus of SNL alum Maya Rudolph reprising her Emmy winning turn as Joe’s V.P. running mate, CA Sen. Kamala Harris, 55. The pair showed off their uncanny resemblances as the Democratic ticket in a new promo for the legendary NBC late night sketch show that dropped on Oct. 1.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

SNL kicks off it’s 46th season on Oct. 3, and Jim and Maya look like they’ve come to thrown down against Alec Baldwin‘s Emmy winning portrayal of President Donald Trump. In the new promo, the camera pans down the show’s wardrobe lineup and Jim’s name is seen above the row of suits listed for Biden. Then a montage of his makeup chair transformation goes down, including the white wig being applied to his head, while Jim furrows his now heavy white eyebrows.

Dramatic music plays in the background, as the action turns to Maya, getting her wig fitting and a wide shot of her as Harris, who she portrayed to such hilarity on SNL after the California Democrat announced she was running for president in Jan. 2019. Half of Jim’s face is then seen in character, looking down at his watch. From the nose down his face looks like a dead ringer for Joe.

Maya then slides on Kamala’s ever present road-footwear, Converse Chuck Taylors. The two then appear back to back for the final reveal, as they come out of the darkness and a spotlight shines on the pair. Jim has completely transformed into Joe Biden, even down to his facial expression. He then puts on a pair of Joe’s beloved Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses that he’s worn for nearly his entire political career, flashes a toothy smile and voila! He’s even closer to looking like Joe than Alec is to Trump.

Now fans get to wait and see how Jim can nail Biden’s speech patterns, various ticks and other physical and verbal traits. The SNL makeup and costume department sure did their part in making him so closely resemble the candidate. With Jim’s impeccable comic timing and physical humor, his portrayal of Biden should definitely be must-see TV. Especially when paired alongside Maya’s Kamala!