Singer Bebe Rexha has served up some serious hair inspiration! The blonde beauty shared a video of herself dyeing her hair red — see the before and after pics.

Bebe Rexha is a DIY kind of girl! The singer has debuted her new hair look, sharing a video with fans on September 30 that showed her coloring her own locks. The “Say My Name” singer, who has long sported platinum blonde tresses, opted out of going to the salon and gave herself a new bright red hair makeover. “New me watcha think?” she captioned the clip, adding a fire emoji and setting it to the tune of Doja Cat‘s “Like That.”

The hitmaker, 31, totally rocked the new hair look and fans couldn’t believe how fantastic it appeared for an at-home job. “I am amazed as a celebrity that you’re doing this yourself rather than a stylist,” one fan wrote, while another commented on the dye that was dripping onto her white tee. “Looks amazing on you but what about that poor top.” Others theorized that the new look would usher in a new era for the singer, who is believed to be collaborating with Doja Cat soon.

Most recently, Bebe appeared as a celebrity guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. HollywoodLife had the exclusive first photos of Bebe’s guest appearance on the show — and she slayed! Bebe was seen striking a fierce pose in a latex Louis Vuitton dress with a matching hat.

She was also snapped earlier this week while reportedly shooting a music video with singer Doja Cat, whose song “Say So” became a smash hit on Tik Tok in early 2020. The pair wore elaborate 70s inspired costumes as they walked to their dressing rooms on set of the Los Angeles video shoot. Bebe gave us major Saturday Night Fever vibes as she rocked a silver sequined jumpsuit that featured a bedazzled white flower belt and a rhinestone collar. We can’t wait to see the video!