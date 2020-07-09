Bebe Rexha Slays As New Celebrity Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ — Exclusive First Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ welcomes Bebe Rehxa in the July 10 episode. HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look at the singer joining the judges’ table.

Bebe Rexha will be the latest celebrity guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first photos of Bebe’s guest appearance on the show alongside host and judges RuPaul, Carson Kressley, and Michelle Visage. In the pictures, Bebe strikes a fierce pose in a latex Louis Vuitton dress with a matching hat.

The singer-songwriter is one of many celebrity guest judges of season 5. Ricky Martin, Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson, and Todrick Hall make up the star-studded guest lineup. Talk about the best season yet!

Past guest judges have included Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, and more. “I’m always excited about who’s gonna sit with us on the panel!” Carson told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on our recent podcast. “We’ve had such a wide variety, but I never know who is going to be there because it’s so top secret.”

For season 5, the traditional elimination rules for All Stars have gotten a twist. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one top all star of the week. That queen will lip sync for her legacy against a mysterious lip sync assassin, chosen from the most iconic performers in Drag Race herstory.

If the top all star of the week wins the lip sync, she wins a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the $10,000 rolls over until a top all star wins.

The season is well underway, and the competition is down to Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Jujubee, Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé. The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will receive a cash prize of $100,000 and earn a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.