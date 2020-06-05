Ricky Martin Fans Bug Out Over How ‘Fine’ He Looks On ‘All Stars 5’: He’s ‘Too Hot’ — See Pics

Fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Five’ got an extra sexy treat when the show’s premiere featured a very hot Ricky Martin as a judge. Viewers gushed over how dreamy the singer is at 48-years-young.

Ricky Martin helped kick RuPaul‘s Drag Race All-Stars 5 off to a bangin’ start, thanks to his insanely good looks. The 48-year-old singer was one of the celebrity judges for the the June 5 premiere, and all anyone could talk about on Twitter was how ridiculously lust-worthy he still is. His name shot to the number one topic in the U.S. Twitter trends as Drag Race aired, and for good reason. He is simply gorgeous and he really took his job as a judge seriously with meticulous observations.

Miss Shea Couleé really made Ricky Martin's jaw drop like that she truly is THAT bitch 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#AllStars5 #DragRacepic.twitter.com/YSF2ba5Yfj — BLIИKTWIƆE™ #BlackLivesMatter (@MlNACHAEYU) June 6, 2020

Ricky was completely blown away when season nine’s Shea Couleé came out in a red leather mini-dress and did a super sexy — and quite talented! — pole dance. Several cutaways showed the stunning singer where his jaw literally dropped in awe of her ability. Ricky was really impressed with Shea’s routine, and his facial expressions showed it.

Jwan Yosef, a Ricky looked so youthful with his brunette hair slicked to the side, while wearing a black shirt with a bright orange vest over it. It’s so hard to believe he first took the world by storm over 20 years ago, when he broke big in America with his 1999 crossover hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” Now he’s married to husband, a father of three and nearly 50. Yet Ricky has never looked hotter.

Fans went wild over Ricky’s appearance. @slayerangel78 wrote, “Ricky Martin still lookin fine as hell on Drag Race,” and shared a GIF of a nun fanning herself with her hand. A fan out of Bogota, Colombia @iVanv gushed, Can we just take a moment to talk about how perfect and adorable @ricky_martin is???? Like, I’m so in love with him right now #AllStars5,” along with a photo of a little girl with happy tears coming down her face.