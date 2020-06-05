Ricky Martin Fans Bug Out Over How ‘Fine’ He Looks On ‘All Stars 5’: He’s ‘Too Hot’ — See Pics
Fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Five’ got an extra sexy treat when the show’s premiere featured a very hot Ricky Martin as a judge. Viewers gushed over how dreamy the singer is at 48-years-young.
Ricky Martin helped kick RuPaul‘s Drag Race All-Stars 5 off to a bangin’ start, thanks to his insanely good looks. The 48-year-old singer was one of the celebrity judges for the the June 5 premiere, and all anyone could talk about on Twitter was how ridiculously lust-worthy he still is. His name shot to the number one topic in the U.S. Twitter trends as Drag Race aired, and for good reason. He is simply gorgeous and he really took his job as a judge seriously with meticulous observations.
It's Ricky Martin, #DragRace pic.twitter.com/vMlHlJpdDv
— StopTalkingThks (@StopTalkingThks) June 6, 2020
Miss Shea Couleé really made Ricky Martin's jaw drop like that she truly is THAT bitch 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#AllStars5 #DragRacepic.twitter.com/YSF2ba5Yfj
— BLIИKTWIƆE™ #BlackLivesMatter (@MlNACHAEYU) June 6, 2020