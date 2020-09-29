It was Disney night on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and Tyra Banks dressed to theme as Minnie Mouse — complete with a polka dot dress and ears!



Tyra Banks, 46, looked like she came strutting out of the Magic Kingdom on the Sept. 28 episode of Dancing with the Stars! It was the show’s highly-anticipated Disney night, and as her first time hosting the ABC dance show (and being an executive producer), Tyra went all out. The super model dressed up as the one and only Minnie Mouse in a strapless red dress with a polka dotted skirt and a bedazzled tail, which she topped off with ribbon-adorned ears and yellow pump heels!

Before going on the stage, Tyra also shared a photo of her Minnie Mouse attire on Twitter. “Hope to make Minnie Mouse proud tonight. Theme? Disney. Show? @DancingABC. See you there!,” Tyra captioned the photo. It’s safe to see that Minnie Mouse — and Mickey Mouse — would be proud.

DWTS really was the happiest place on TV on Monday night. Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten performed a jive to “Almost There” from The Princess & The Frog, while Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy did the Viennese waltz to The Little Mermaid song “Part of Your World.” The rest of the celebrity and professional dancer teams danced to Disney tunes as well — get the full recap, here.

Tyra is bouncing back from the criticism she faced after hosting last week’s episode of DWTS on Sept. 22. “Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars… and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” Tyra admitted in a TikTok video, which she appeared to film in her dressing room. She added, “Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

Nev Schulman, who is competing on Season 29 of DWTS with Jenna Johnson, also came to Tyra’s defense by pointing out that this isn’t an ordinary season. “I think she’s doing great! Obviously, this is a very strange first season of the show to be hosting with everything that’s happening. It’s one thing if it was just the host that changed, but the entire process and format of the show with no audience and figuring out how to get all the dancers together, but actually not together, it’s just an awkward time to step into that role,” Nev EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on our podcast. Tyra replaced two longtime hosts: Tom Bergeron, who had hosted DWTS since 2005, and Erin Andrews, who had co-hosted alongside Tom since 2014.