Pumpkin’s Hair Makeover: Mama June’s Daughter Looks Almost Unrecognizable As A Brunette

Count Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon among the stars going with darker hair for autumn. In addition to the color change, she got a full makeover with shorter locks and bangs.

The changing of the seasons is a perfect time for a hair makeover. Mama June‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Efrid is rocking a whole new look for fall and fans are loving it! Gone are the the 20-year-old’s light auburn highlights of late summer and now her locks are all-over dark brown. She also got a fashionable new style featuring a shorter, shoulder-length bob, along with fringe bangs.

The From Not To Hot and Mama June: Family Crisis star shared the look with fans on Sept. 29 in an Instagram post, writing, “So I cut my hair and got bangs. (I don’t know yet if I like it or not).” Her adorable two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ella Grace Efird, her only child with husband Joshua Brandon Efird, could be seen in the photo, showing off a bright smile and seeming to love her mom’s new look.

Fans raved over how great Pumpkin looks with her new ‘do. User @palm_beach_lady_47 gushed, “Adorable hair style you have !!!” while @chrissy_thompsonn wrote, “They look great pumpkin” about the new bangs. @bflores4 told the WEtv star, “I love it! You look so much younger! Keep it!” as @shertaschy told Pumpkin, “That color looks so healthy and warm. Hope you keep it that shade. Maybe it’s your natural color? Pretty!”

The above photo is from Aug. 18, 2020, when Pumpkin has her tresses a lighter brown color with a hint of auburn and no bangs, while posing with her loving husband Josh. In the past, Pumpkin has experimented with blonder looks, including the ombre style as seen below during a March 2019 WE tv event.

Pumpkin’s hair was also blonder when she married husband Josh in Las Vegas in May 2018. It came five months after the couple welcomed Ella Grace in Dec. 2018. Pumpkin had initially announced her pregnancy in an Aug. 7, 2017 video posted on WE tv’s website. The then-17-year-old revealed that even though she didn’t know the baby’s sex yet, from her family’s history she was likely to have a girl (she was right!). At the time Pumpkin had shoulder-length blonde curls. She also said that, “I think Mama will be an alright grandma. I mean, she can’t really see, but she’ll do good!” about Mama June.