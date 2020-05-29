‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Pumpkin Worries About How Honey Boo Boo Would Handle Moving 2 Hours Away

Josh tells Pumpkin about a house he wants to buy that’s 2 hours away in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’ Pumpkin doesn’t want to ‘uproot’ Alana’s life after what she’s been through.

Josh Efird is ready for a “fresh start” with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and little Ella. He tells Pumpkin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 29 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis that he’s found a nice house for them to live in. Josh says this would be a house of their own, something “we’ve always wanted.” Pumpkin admits that the house sounds nice and asks where it is. That’s when Josh reveals the house is 2 hours away.

Pumpkin is floored. She brings up that Alana just started high school and Josh’s job. He says he’ll find a new job. He reminds her that they are staying in a hotel right now because “your mother has some kind of crackheaded-ass idiots after us.” At the moment, Pumpkin is really just worried about Alana and how she’ll handle this move.

“I just don’t want to uproot Alana’s entire life. She’s already been going through enough,” Pumpkin tells Josh. He replies, “There’s not much more that you can uproot. Her mother’s always uprooted herself out of her life so what more damage are you doing?”

Pumpkin admits that she’s starting to feel a “little defeated because Alana has moved so much over the past year, and it’s very hard for me to see her go through that because I know we’re fixing to have to move again and Alana’s not going to be happy about that.” Pumpkin tells Josh that she’s not going to decide about the house right now. She needs more time to think about it. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.