‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Recap: The Season 15 Winner Makes ‘AGT’ History

After months of performance, the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 was revealed during the Sept. 23 finale. The star-studded finale featured epic performances and one major surprise. So, who won?

The America’s Got Talent season 15 finale starts out with a number of amazing performances. Cristina Rae performs with Ryan Tedder, while Bishop Briggs sings as The Bello Sisters perform. Archie Williams and Marvin Winans perform together as well. After Archie’s performance, he gets a special message from Meghan Markle! Meghan reveals that she and Prince Harry have been watching him from the beginning and have been “cheering” him on.

Blake Shelton performs alongside Broken Roots. Roberta Battaglia and Kenadi Dodds team up with Julia Michaels for a powerful performance. Ava Max and Daneliya Tuleshova stun with their duet of “Kings and Queens.” Other AGT acts like Bad Salsa, Alan Silva, V. Unbeatable, and Detroit Youth Choir perform as well.

But eventually, it’s time for the top 5 reveal, which means heartbreaking eliminations. The top 5 acts are Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia, and Brandon Leake. Terry then announces the act that came in 5th place: Alan Silva.

Roberta Battaglia comes in 4th place. Sofia Vergara, who gave Robert her Golden Buzzer, says this is “just the beginning” for Roberta. Remember, she’s just 11 years old! “The world is about to open up for you,” Sofia tells Roberta.

Cristina Rae shockingly comes in third place. She begins to tear up thanking the fans and Heidi Klum. “My baby is gonna be on this stage, and he’s going to win,” Cristina promises. Heidi, who gave Cristina her Golden Buzzer, tells Cristina that she loves her so much. “You are a winner in my heart,” Heidi says as she sheds tears.

Now it’s down to just Brandon Leake and Broken Roots. The winner receives $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas. Second place goes to Broken Roots. That means the winner of America’s Got Talent season 15 is… Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer act BRANDON LEAKE! He’s the show’s first spoken word artist to win AGT!