Meghan Markle Sends Love To ‘AGT’ Finalist Who Was Wrongly Incarcerated: ‘We’re In Your Corner’

‘AGT’ finalist Archie Williams got a message from a ‘special fan’ during his finale performance: Meghan Markle! Meghan said she and Prince Harry have been ‘so moved’ by his story and have been ‘cheering’ him on.

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews surprised season 15 finalist Archie Williams with a message from Meghan Markle, 39! Terry revealed that Meghan is a “special fan” of the singer. The Duchess of Sussex sent Archie, who was wrongly incarcerated for 36 years, a video message to show her and Prince Harry’s support.

“Hi, Archie. I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week, and it’s not just because we are partial to the name,” Meghan said in the video. “So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you, and we cant wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner.”

Meghan sweetly alluded to her own son, whose name is Archie. With this sweet message, it’s clear that Meghan and Prince Harry are AGT fans! After listening to Meghan’s word, Archie had tears in his eyes.

Archie’s incredible story has moved so many. The singer spent 36 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He was arrested in 1983 after a woman was raped and stabbed in her home. Despite the fact that none of the fingerprints at the scene matched Archie’s, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years without the possibility of parole or probation. DNA eventually cleared Archie. He was released from prison on March 21, 2019. This story is developing.