Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Ignores Her After She Keeps Telling Her ‘No’ In Hilarious New Video

Kulture has a mind of her own! The toddler hilariously kept playing with flower petals despite mom Cardi B telling her to ‘stop it’!

Kulture Kiara Cephus may only be 2-years-old, but she’s already calling the shots. When mom Cardi B, 27, told her little girl to leave the fallen flower petals alone on a table, Kulture decided to keep playing with them anyway! “No, stop it! No!” Cardi yelled as Kulture had a devious smile on her face.

“picking up leaves My mom telling me NO but that means YES in my language,” the caption on Kulture’s new Instagram account read (obviously written by mom). Just one day after the launch of her very own account, the baby has already racked up a whopping 600,000 followers. “Hey buddies… Kulture official page. I like everything pink. Spoiled,” her bio reads, with a note that “This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib.”

We can’t get enough of the photos on her page, including the adorable outfit where she rocked her luxe $2,140 “Palm Springs” Louis Vuitton backpack. The reverse monogram printed bag was a gift from her mom’s “WAP” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, 25, which Cardi revealed via her own Instagram. “I got so much gifts today…Megan got this for Kulture! This is so cute and tiny,” Cardi gushed as she pointed to the caramel colored backpack. “Thank you girlie!” she added.

Kulture looked so grown up as she modeled the bag with her school-girl themed outfit, including a blue plaid skirt, pink cardigan and the cutest white bow in her hair! She added a pair of white Nike sneakers (comfort first), and a diamond necklace spelling her name. “Mom, please” one of her cheeky captions — written by Cardi — read, while others said, “I love when mommy dress me” and “I look like mommy here.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper has had her hands full with her daughter since announcing her split from Kulture’s dad Offset, 28. “I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man. I have a household with this man. Sometimes… you’re just tired of the arguments, of the buildups,” she explained on Sept. 18. “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie. This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t,” she said in the same Instagram live.