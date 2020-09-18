Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Some of our favorite stars were spotted rocking some fabulous outfits this week & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Another week in quarantine has come and gone but that didn’t stop some of our favorite stars from looking fabulous this week. From Kourtney Kardashian, 41, to Jennifer Lopez, 51, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see them all below!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney is always rocking some sort of matching two-piece outfit and that’s exactly what the mother-of-three did when she was out at Craig’s in Hollywood on Sept. 15. She showed off her toned, tanned legs in a high-waisted Jacquemus Cueillette Courte Layered Gathered Poplin Mini Skirt which is currently on sale right now for $172, which is amazing considering it retails for $575! She styled the tight mini with a matching Jacquemus Drawstring Paneled Shirt that was cinched in at the waist and accessorized her look with a pair of Bottega Veneta Bv Line Sandals and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Mini Hl Speedy Bag.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo looked extra fabulous and colorful when she was out in NYC on Sept. 14 wearing a floor-length multicolored sheer patterned Camilla Bahia Bliss Round Neck Kaftan with a matching bold printed Camilla Lover’s Dream Biker Jacket on top. She accessorized her ensemble with a Zimmermann Diamond Vent Fedora Hat in Ivory, The Row Margaux 7.5 Alligator Bag in Teal, and a pair of Vince Camuto Devin Clear Nude Strap Sandals.

Emma Roberts

Mother-to-be, Emma Roberts, 29, was out in Los Feliz on Sept. 15 when she donned a short-sleeve black and white Faithfull the Brand Amber Check Midi Dress with a pair of Carel Black Varnish Patent Leather Heels, an Emporio Armani Mini Bauletto Bag with Padded, Faux Patent Leather, and Garrett Leight x Clare V. Nouvelle Sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, looked casually chic when she was out in NYC on Sept. 11 rocking a black leather trench coat on top of a neon green Alo Yoga Bae Crop Hoodie with skintight black biker shorts. She accessorized with short tan UGG Classic Mini Boots, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Phone Case, and a pair of Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses.