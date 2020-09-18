‘Outer Banks’s Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Make Out In Kygo’s Video After Confirming Romance

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes just made it ‘music video official.’ Months after revealing they’re dating, the ‘Outer Banks’ stars turned up the heat in the visual for Kygo’s remix of a Donna Summer classic.

Fall is literally days away, but it appears that it’s still pretty hot down in the Outer Banks. In fact, it still feels like summer – Donna Summer, that is – in Kygo’s video for his remix of Donna’s1979 disco hit, “Hot Stuff.” In the new visual, Outer Banks stars and real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline celebrate the end of the sunny season with a night on the town. After breaking into a local bar – the Fat Pelican – Chase, 28, and Madelyn, 22, throw a disco dance party for two. At one point, she rips off his white t-shirt to reveal his bare chest, and she drops her cardigan — to show off her purple, sparkly top. If that wasn’t sexy enough, the video ends with the two making out in the walk-in fridge. Hot stuff, indeed.

Madelyn and Chase’s appearance in “Hot Stuff” comes three months after confirming their off-screen relationship. In a June 14 Instagram post, Chase shared a shot from a recent beach date with Madelyn. “Cats outta the bag,” he captioned the photo of Madelyn smiling while holding a bottle of wine. He also added a heart emoji, and in case anyone thought this was a stunt, Madelyn responded twice to the post. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” she commented, before adding, “Topper punching the air rn.” The latter was a reference to Topper, Austin North’s character on Outer Banks. At the start of the Netflix drama, Madelyn’s character, Sarah Cameron, is dating Topper, but she then quickly falls for John B…who is played by Chase Stokes.

Chase hinted at this video with Kygo during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in July. “We’re actually getting to work on something right now officially as a couple, which is cool,” said Chaise. “[S]o we’re getting to test the waters and feel it out and see how it’s going, and I’m super excited.”

He also revealed that “everything between” him and Madelyn “took place after we wrapped Outer Banks because we just were so busy and had such a great friendship throughout the filming process that it just kind of turned into what it is.”

Chase also reflected on how this year — with his show premiering on Netflix, and the COVID-19 pandemic forcing him to quarantine with Madelyn — has been “a memory for the books, that’s for sure. To go through this with your partner and somebody that you love and care about… it’s been such a cool experience. To go through it together and watch our little baby of a project Outer Banks come to life and to continue to hopefully work together in the future for years to come, we’re just so thankful.”

Kygo’s “Hot Stuff” is out now.