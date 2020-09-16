Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Laura Wasser: How Angelina Jolie & Kim K’s Former Divorce Lawyer Tries To Get Battling Exes To Make Peace

Laura Wasser
Courtesy of Laura Wasser
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. 01 May 2019 Pictured: Offset, Cardi B. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA410030_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separate after 10 years of marriage. Jaime King and Kyle Newman have also separated. 18 May 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Photo credit: Arroyo-OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA667551_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick cuddle up on luxury cruise ship in Miami where Sofia Richie wears two different outfits. Sofia Richie was first seen wearing a bright pink long sleeve shirt with "beware of sharks" written on the back which is part of Dave Grutmans Groot merchandise collection. The blonde beauty then changed into a grey armless top and put on her white baseball cap. The couple were on the luxury yacht with friends including Dave Grutman who the yacht belongs to.Pictured: Sofia Richie,Scott DisickRef: SPL5131635 251119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Savannah Chrisley shows off her stunning figure in a series of sexy ensembles for her new capsule collection with Rampage. The 22-year-old reality star has teamed up with Rampage — the contemporary young women’s lifestyle brand owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc. — as a creative director on the line. In one shot the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ star is seen in a cleavage-baring top, while in another she dons a see-through black top over a stringy vest top and snakeskin patterned trousers. The new Rampage apparel line is infused with Chrisley’s bold and feminine style and is currently available at select Belk stores and on Belk.com.  The entire line is accessibly priced, with everything retailing for less than $100. Chrisley’s role as Rampage’s creative director has been documented on the latest season of ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ and will also be featured on upcoming episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ The reality star still remains engaged to fiancé Nic Kerdiles, according to her rep, despite recent rumors that the two had split after she was spotted without her engagement ring on. On November 5, Savannah attended a launch events to celebrate the release of the Rampage x Savannah Chrisley capsule at Belk’s Cool Springs Galleria location in Franklin, Tennessee. 07 Nov 2019 Pictured: Savannah Chrisley shows off her stunning figure in a series of sexy ensembles for her new capsule collection with Rampage. Photo credit: Rampage/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA544190_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

She’s a pro when it comes to navigating bitter splits. Now top celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser is sharing her tips on how to avoid an acrimonious divorce.

Hire a private judge, don’t talk “smack” about your ex and try to come to a reasonable resolution, fast.

So says one of Hollywood’s top divorce attorneys who’s known for helping famous people end their marriages with “as little aggravation and unnecessary expense as possible.”

Laura Wasser
Laura Wasser is a top celebrity divorce lawyer who has represented Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum. (Courtesy of Laura Wasser)

Laura Wasser’s list of current and former clients reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Heidi Klum are among the stars who’ve hired the California lawyer.

And Laura – who charges $950 an hour (in addition to an initial $25,000 retainer) for her services – doesn’t believe that a divorce has to dissolve into a bitter, protracted, headline-grabbing, mudslinging battle.

“I always say this to clients, ‘We make more money if you’re arguing more,’” Laura, 52, tells HollywoodLife. “Sometimes, unfortunately, family law attorneys aren’t necessarily resolution oriented, because that’s where the fees dry up. So, if you see a case that’s really being played out a lot in the media you can always assume that, not only are there at least one, but often two really, really aggravated irrational parties; but that at least one set of attorneys [is] not really pushing for privacy and resolution.”

When it comes to her high profile clients, Laura knows a few tricks to “minimize” the publicity surrounding the split. Firstly, it’s no coincidence that some celebs file for divorce on a Friday afternoon or just before a public holiday, when the news cycle and fans are winding down.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Laura initially represented Angelina Jolie (pictured with her ex Brad Pitt and their kids) during her divorce from the Hollywood heartthrob. (Splash News)

Secondly, Laura believes hiring a private judge to oversee the case is a wise move. “Any time you resolve issues without the need for filing court documents, without the need for court intervention, it can remain very private,” she says. “We take a lot of our cases out of the public system and do them with mediators or retired judges to obviate the need for things to be filed publicly. Again, if you have two reasonable parties and reasonable attorneys, then generally these things can get worked out.”

But, as we see in the case of the Brangelina divorce, even hiring a private judge doesn’t guarantee that things don’t get messy. (In August, Angelina Jolie created headlines by asking the Superior Court of California to remove the private judge overseeing her case, because she alleged that he failed to disclose a prior relationship with her ex, Brad Pitt. The stars, who split in 2016, have been locked in a bitter custody battle. It’s worth noting that Laura – who did not comment on this case or any of her celebrity clients – has not represented Angelina since 2018.)

Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries
Laura represented Kim Kardashian during the reality TV star’s divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries. (AP)

Whether or not you’re a celebrity, one way to ease the tension during a divorce is not speaking ill of your ex, especially if you have children. “If you think about the fact that your kids can read and, even if they’re below reading age, they’ll be able to read one day,” Laura says. “And all of this stuff is public record and there will be things written… It does not do them any good to have you say anything bad about your co-parent.”

“And, remember, kids also take a lot of the stuff to heart,” she adds. “If you’re talking smack about your ex, your kid thinks to him or herself, ‘Well…I’m one half him. Does she hate me too…?’ So really think about that. This is your family and your kids are not going to benefit.”

When it comes to navigating divorce you don’t have to be Angelina, Heidi Klum or Kim Kardashian to benefit from Laura’s advice. The lawyer – who launched the online divorce service, It’s Over Easy in 2018 and hosts the podcast All’s Fair – has three tips for women going through the difficult process.

“I would say, number one, be very considerate of your about-to-be ex, because, especially if you have children, you’re going to know him for a very long period of time,” says Laura who herself is raising her sons, Luke, 15, and Jack, 10, with her exes. “Even if he’s not being that way to you, maintain the high road.”

“Two, educate yourself. If you don’t have it already, put together information about your finances – what you earn, what you spend, what you owe and what you have,” she adds. “Educate yourself about the law in your state. It’s Over Easy, our online divorce site, has great information and education for people. And then I would say be nice to yourself. This is the beginning of your next chapter. You have to get through it. The only way out is through but, once you do, you have a wealth of opportunities available to you and you’re on to something better. This is not a failure.”