Jared Leto, 48, Looks Fit While Rocking A Cut-Off Tank Top & Displaying His Muscles In New Selfie

Jared Leto was his own best advertisement when he posted an eye-catching photo on Instagram to promote his yet-to-be-disclosed role in ‘Tron’.

Jared Leto sent hearts racing when he took to Instagram on Sept. 15 and put his bulging biceps on display in a mirror selfie. Showing off his incredibly toned physique, the 48-year-old Oscar winner cut the sleeves off a white T-shirt by Enfants Riches Déprimés which further revealed his rippling muscles. “Starting the Tron workout …join me?” the Suicide Squad actor captioned the photo.

The Dallas Buyers Club star gave a serious look to the camera while rocking his signature facial hair. His dark locks were loosely pulled back but he still showed off a messy yet epic look with some strands on one side of the front of his head.

Fans of the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman flooded to the comments section to gush over his latest social media snapshot. “I’m living for this kind of selfies,” one follower responded. “This pic tho…. God have Mercy,” another commented while adding several fire emojis.

Not only did Jared show off his enviable physique, but he revealed that he’s been training for his role in a third Tron film which is currently in the works at Disney. And although it’s unknown what workout Jared is following, he took to Instagram in February and shared a snapshot alongside Liam Hemsworth, Jake Gyllenhaal, and celebrity trainer Jason Walsh. Jared joked, “Right after this we played Twister,’ while Jake commented that Leto, “Shall forever be deemed ‘the human pretzel.'”