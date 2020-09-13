Julianne Hough Rocks Daisy Dukes During Lunch & 5 More Times She’s Worn Denim Cutoff Shorts

Actress Julianne Hough stepped out for lunch with her parents in Los Angeles, and stunned in a pair of denim short shorts. Here are 5 more times she rocked the trend.

Pro dancer Julianne Hough, 32, loves showing off her super toned legs in Daisy Duke shorts! The Footloose actor stepped out in Los Angeles for lunch with her parents Marriann and Bruce at Granville in Studio City, Los Angeles on September 12. The Dancing With The Stars champion wore a pair of distressed denim short shorts and a vintage tee featuring a print of an eagle on the front.

She paired the ‘fit with black sandals and accessorized with a pair of dark shades, a black protective face mask, and a Chanel handbag. The brunette beauty parted her highlighted hair down the middle and styled it in pretty waves, as she sat beside her mom at the restaurant. She was seen sipping on a glass of wine, before the entire family gathered around for a group selfie. So sweet!

When it comes to iconic Daisy Dukes, one of the first things that comes to mind is the outfit Julianne wore in Footlose. During the dance scene at a country bar, her character rocked a pair of very tiny shorts, a brown belt, a cropped green tank top, and brown heeled boots.

While rocking a shorter, blonder ‘do, Julianne added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble. She stepped out in a pair of cut-off denim shorts along with a black tank top and a leather jacket with silver stud detailing. She also wore black booties, as she flashed two thumbs up at the camera.

Julianne cut a casual figure while out-and-about running errands. She wore light wash denim cut-off shorts, a white tank with embroidered flower detailing, and a matching white handbag. She wore a pair of dark shades and carried a coffee in one hand, with a white shopping bag in the other.

The DWTS pro looked so elegant in a pair of light-wash, high waisted shorts, a high-neck white blouse with gold detailing, and tan pumps. The bleached blonde beauty carried a black, box-shaped handbag and posed with one hand on her hip.

Julianne exuded total biker chic in a pair of dark green mini shorts, a midriff-baring tank top, leather jacket, and black bowler hat. She also rocked black, high-top shoes with loose, red laces, and carried a multi-colored shoulder bag. So cool!