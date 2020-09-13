From Kylie Jenner to Jamie Lynn Spears & Solange Knowles, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs became moms at a young age!

Many of Hollywood’s most famous moms gave birth before the age of 21 — including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears‘ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as Beyoncé‘s little sis Solange. See a list of some celebrity moms who had their first kids early but proved to be amazing parents!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 23, gave birth to daughter Stormi, 2, on Feb. 1, 2018 at just 20-years-old. The announcement, made on YouTube, followed a highly secretive pregnancy with then-boyfriend Travis Scott, 29. “stormi webster,” Kylie simply captioned a post on Feb. 8, confirming her baby girl’s name.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Kylie said to sister Kim Kardashian, 39, about being a first-time mom in a piece for the Evening Standard. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere,” Kylie also said.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, shocked the world in 2007 when she announced her first pregnancy at just 16-years-old with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, who was 18 at the time. The Zoey’s 101 alum gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge, now 12, on June 19, 2008. Jamie Lynn and Casey ended their engagement in 2009.

“It was scary – I couldn’t believe it … My biggest concern was, ‘Oh my goodness, I need to tell my mother and father and my family’,” Jamie Lynn said to People magazine in 2016. “I was on a Nickelodeon show, so I felt responsible for what these young girls were gonna think looking up to me. I put myself in an adult situation, so I needed to handle it like an adult. My age was never an excuse for me.”

Solange Knowles

Beyoncé‘s younger sister Solange Knowles, 34, became pregnant at just 17-years-old with then boyfriend (and later husband) Daniel Smith. The Solo Star singer gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., now 15, on October 18, 2004, when Solange was 18. Solange and Daniel split in 2007 after three years of marriage.

“Seventeen will be the hardest year of your life. It will grow you up almost immediately,” Solange wrote in a self-reflective letter to herself for Teen Vogue back in 2017. “you will be terrified, and it’s ok that you don’t know what the future holds. some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love,” she also wrote.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara, now 48, became a mother at just 19-years-old when she gave birth to her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara on September 16, 1992. At the time, Sofia was married to Manolo’s dad Joe Gonzalez.

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could,” Sofia said of Manolo, now 27, to People magazine in 2016. “When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile,” she also said.