‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates Suffers Miscarriage: ‘Our Hearts Have Completely Broken’

Josie Bates sadly revealed how she learned about her miscarriage, after expecting a second child with husband Kelton Balka in March of 2021.

Josie Bates has sadly experienced a miscarriage. The UPtv star, who is one of Gil and Kelly’s 19 children on the famous reality television show Bringing Up Bates, revealed that she lost what would’ve been her second child with husband Kelton Balka in an emotional Instagram post on Sept. 9. Josie had not previously announced that she was expecting, making the announcement even more of a surprise for fans.

“Sometimes you have to walk through experiences you never thought you would have to. This has been a very difficult time for our little family. Kelton and I were over the moon excited to be expecting a sweet baby in March, 2021!,” Josie began her Instagram message, which was accompanied by two shots from her and Kelton’s sentimental photo shoot on the beach [SEEN HERE].

Josie further revealed that she and Kelton were looking forward to giving their one-year-old daughter, Willow, ” a little playmate” and “surprised [their] family and friends” with news of the second baby at Willow’s first birthday party in July. “Already, my heart felt an unexplainable amount of excitement!,” Josie wrote.

Then, the hard part: Josie revealed how she learned about the miscarriage. “Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus,” Josie continued. She and Kelton are heavily mourning the unexpected loss, as she added, “Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home.”

To remember her lost child, Josie revealed that she added a charm to her necklace — right next to Willow’s — to “help us never forget the memories of how this little one made us feel and how much love and joy it brought to our family.” Josie even shared a photo of her children’s charms.

Counting On star Anna Duggar offered her condolences, writing, “Praying for you during this difficult t ime. Looking forward to meeting your little one in heaven some day!” Anna’s sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, also left a kind note: “Oh my goodness…I’m so sorry for your loss!” Josie’s own siblings also left comments, like her older brother Lawson Bates who wrote, “Love you and praying for you, Josie and Kelton… [broken heart emoji].”

Josie and Kelton began their courtship in Jan. 2018, were engaged by June of that year, and tied the knot in Tennessee in Oct. 2018. HollywoodLife later EXCLUSIVELY revealed their first baby’s name and gender, a girl named Willow Kristy, in March of 2019 — she arrived in July of 2019!