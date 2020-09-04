Between dealing with Sean and raising Kloie, Jade is struggling to balance it all. But one thing she is focused on is graduating beauty school and getting her license.

When Teen Mom 2 returns with its second episode this season, Jade Cline will be struggling to juggle everything going on in her life. And as seen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Sept. 8 episode, she’s really starting to stress out. Especially since she and Sean aren’t getting along at the moment.

Sean’s actually “been staying with a friend” since he and Jade “have been fighting”, she reveals in the clip, so she’s been “taking care of Kloie” on her own, which she says, “can be tough”. Between doing household chores like the dishes, and keeping Kloie on a schedule with naps and such, Jade appears worn out. But fortunately for her, she has friends to lean on and a daycare center to help with Kloie when she has to go to beauty school.

Even with the help, however, Jade’s stresses can still get the best of her. As she goes to color a friend’s hair, she reveals that she’s “really nervous” to take the test to get her license. “I’ve been studying, and it’s like 130-something questions, [and a] couple-hours long test,” and “a lot of people fail it the first time,” she tells pal Brianna as she colors her hair.

“It’s things like that that make me nervous,” Jade says, as she explains that “everything” she’s been working for “relies on that test”. And even if she does pass the test, it’ll be “another month or two” before she can graduate, so it’s definitely not the easiest thing to do while raising a toddler.

