‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Medina Learns That Phaedra Parks Doesn’t Want To Be Intimate With Him

Phaedra Parks and Medina get the results of their lie detector test, and Medina learns that Phaedra does not want to be in a sexual relationship in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ preview.

Judge Toler reveals the results of Phaedra Parks and Medina’s lie detector test in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 3 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. “I am so nervous,” Medina says. “I think the lie detector test will reveal everything that I need to know to make a solid decision.”

Medina was asked if he wanted to be in a sexual relationship with Phaedra. Medina’s answer was yes. No deception was indicated, Judge Toler reveals. Phaedra was asked the same question about Medina, and she admitted that she did NOT want to be in a sexual relationship with Medina.

No deception was indicated on Phaedra’s end either. This is a game-changer for Medina. “Then why are we here? This is madness,” he says. Tahiry has quite the response about this revelation: “I knew she didn’t want to have a sexual relationship with Medina. She wanted more than that.”

Phaedra and Medina have been together for a few months, but they still haven’t had sex yet. During the Aug. 13 episode, Phaedra was asked to reveal the number of times she had sex in a single day. She admitted to once doing it four times in a 24-hour period with a man, but the man wasn’t Medina. Medina was shocked to hear this about Phaedra.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Phaedra ahead of the season premiere, and she explained why she hadn’t been intimate with Medina yet. “Well, it’s a decision I made [myself],” Phaedra told HollywoodLife. “Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long-distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.