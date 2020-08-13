‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Phaedra Parks Reveals A Shocking Sex Secret

The entire cast of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ shared mind-blowing sex secrets during the Aug. 13 episode of the series. Plus, Medina performed a sensual act on the ‘RHOA’ alum.

“Talk dirty to me” — it’s basically what the entire cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition was forced to say to each other during the Aug. 13 episode, when Dr. Ish presented them with a sexual truth or dare exercise. During the exercise, each cast member, including Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, was asked to read a truth or dare card, which they each grabbed while inside some sort of wind tunnel machine.

And when it was Phaedra’s turn, she was asked to reveal the most number of times she’s had sex in a single day. But even though she still hasn’t done the deed with her man, Medina, Phaedra admitted to once doing it four times in a 24-hour period. Could it have been with ex, Apollo Nida? She didn’t say, but Medina couldn’t believe that Phaedra has such a high sex drive.

When Dr. Ish asked Phaedra to explain what she had revealed, she said that once she and a guy reach that level of intimacy, she’s perfectly happy having sex multiple times a day. But because she and Medina aren’t at that comfort level yet — at least according to her — they still haven’t gone all the way.

However, that didn’t stop Medina from licking whipped cream off Phaedra’s toes, in front of everyone, when he was dared to pick an object nearby — he chose whipped cream — and create a story around it. We suppose he was trying to tell an erotic story because he made the entire cast gasp and squeal as they watched him run his tongue between each of her toes.

In other Marriage Boot Camp news, Dr. Ish removed all the brown liquor from the house in an effort to help Kurupt with his drinking problem, but it only led to Kurupt trying to find any reason to leave the house. For example, when he and Toni got into an argument, he said she was dangerous and he begged producers to let him leave.

Finally, Hazel-E experienced some bleeding this week so she asked if she could go to the hospital. And once she got there, she tragically learned that she had suffered a miscarriage. For obvious reasons, Dr. Ish allowed her to skip this week’s exercise.

